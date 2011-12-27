24: A day in Android apps

Finding the best or free Android apps that can really make difference to your day gets tougher as the Android Market becomes overcrowded. Thankfully, we plucked 24 Android apps that should help make your day-to-day life a little easier

The Android Market continues to grow with its fair share of both useful and useless Android apps, making it increasingly difficult for users to seperate the winners from the losers.

We've been busy getting to grips with the finest the Android Market has to offer, so if you are still searching for apps to make your day a more productive one, we've selected 24 Android of the best that should help you tick off everything on your daily checklist.

So with Android phone in hand and a day that reads like the itinerary of a stroppy celebritys' agent, click the link below to start your day.

8.00am: Tube Status

In a clever move to avoid the likely disappointment of being confronted with an out of service 8.30am train to work, one glance at your handy app linked up to the official London Underground website, and you'll have real-time information for your alternative routes. And a tube map if you really get lost.

Price: Free

8.20am: Tweetdeck

The benchmark for powerful but simple social networking apps. Offering a minimalist layout Tweetdeck will show you both Twitter and Facebook updates, and will allow you to post, upload pictures, videos and add your location.

Price: Free

8.30am: Google Plus

The newest addition to the social networking revolution, this simple but effective app will let you check the Stream, update your profile, add pictures and see your Circles. One neat feature for the Android version is a function called Huddle which allows group chat on your device.

Price: Free

8.40am: Spotify

Helping to get you motivated or chilled for the day ahead, Spotify's arrival on the Android suitably makes up for the absence of an iTunes equivalent by offering huge catalogues of uninterrupted streaming music.

Price: £9.99

9.00am: NRU

With just enough time to grab a coffee, this compass led app identifies your nearest hot beverage selling establishment providing you with a map and directions to get their in a speedy fashion.

Price: Free

9.20am: Lookout Mobile Security

Rather than have an app which contains all your work passwords, simply save them on the phone and have an app which protects not only them but the whole device as well. That's what Lookout Mobile Security does, and it does it well.

Price: Free, Premium Version ($2.99 per month)

10.00am: Accuweather

With a bout of exercise activity pencilled in for your lunch hour, reach for your Accuweather app and you'll get the current weather conditions wherever you are via your GPS. The you can decide whether your jog outside will require an extra layer or two. It also lets you see the weather for the next three days so you can plan your outdoor activities in advance.

Price: Free

10.30am: Evernote

Just finished a brainstorming session with your colleagues and have already forgotten everything that was discussed? Ignore Apple's native notation-taking app and upgrade to this much-loved third-party alternative, replete with imaging options

Price: Free

1.00pm: Endomondo

Need to sweat out the weekends frivolities? Well Endomondo is the fitness app of choice. It's community based, so while offering top notch tracking of running, cycling, you name it, it'll also share this with the community, letting you see how you're doing and throwing in some competition along the way.

Price: Free (Pro $3.99)

1.50pm: VoiceText Speak and Text

You've just come up with an idea that is sure to make the company millions or have the bosses look at you a little bemused, either way, this voice dictation app should solve your paper-less crisis. Transcribing your babble into short messages, the recordings can also be formatted to be turned into Gmail and even Twitter apps.

Price: £0.72

A day in Android apps: Part 2

2.30pm: Locale

You are just about to enter a meeting and while most search for the silent button on their mobile phone, Locale has already done it for you. Allowing you to modify settings for certain conditions, this ingenious app defines unique zones via Google maps which you can decide whether your phone goes into quiet as soon as you enter your place of work.

Price: Free

6.00pm: Vouchar

Times are hard at the moment so use this app to make sure you're getting the best deal possible. This augmented reality app hunts for money-off deals near you and downloads vouchers for restaurants, bars, shops and hotels.

Price: Free

6.10pm: ShopSavvy

With the pennies pinching, you can shop smarter with the comparison app that let's you scan barcodes with your camera to find the cheapest local or online price. If you spot a cracking bargain you can even share it amongst your mates via Twitter or Facebook.

Price: Free

6.30pm: You've Got Shopping+

You've Got Shopping+ is an app like any other shopping list application, but with one twist: you can email the list to anyone with a Gmail account. So, if you are on the go and know that you need something but can't get it yourself, you can mail the list to whoever may be your personal shopper that day.

Price: £0.60

6.45pm: Google Maps

You decided on your location now you need to find your way there. A quick reference of this A-Z in a mobile phone, and you'll be swiftly making strides towards your chosen destination.

Price: Free

7.00pm: BBC iPlayer

Catch up with the latest programmes from the Beeb with this official app for Android. You can also watch live TV and Radio as well as long as your have a good enough connection of course.

Price: Free

8.00pm: Cab4Me taxi finder

You could walk to the nearest tube station, but with a bagful of groceries and a few pints in the system, a cab ride home seems in order. Helping you locate the cab companies in close proximity, Cab4Me based around Google Maps finds out where you are and then delivers the numbers of cab companies that should could get you home in a speedily fashion.

Price: Free

8.30pm: Allrecipes.com Dinner Spinner

Having scattered the contents of your grocery bag on the kitchen side table, the sudden urge to gorge can be resolved by locating your cooking aid app. This handy app uses a simple but effective method in finding the quickest and easiest meal that's right up your street.

Price: Free

9.30pm: Catch Notes

If you still have some thoughts bubbling around in that brain of yours, you can jot, record and capture them all down as well and sync them all together. Catch Notes will also passcode protect your info, keeping all you secret deets secure.

Price: Free

9.50pm: WhatGas Petrol Prices Pro

With a hankering for some chocolate and the need to fill up the tank before the weekend, this petrol price-checking app delivers you up-to-date prices across the UK and identifies where the cheapest and most expensive places are to fill up.

Price: Free

10.00pm: Astrid

If with all your app help, you have somehow failed to achieve your daily objectives, this task recording dashboard which allows you to add tags to your tasks and even receive polite reminders telling you that it's time to clear out the garage.

Price: Free

10.10pm: Movies by Flixster

So you promised the other half you'd take her to the movies tomorrow but haven't picked out a film or bought the tickets. The movie-goers app lets you know of the nearest cinema and provides trailers so you can identify that ideal chick flick she is bound to love.

Price: Free

10.30pm: CoPilotLive

With a road trip planned for the weekend and the crazy decision to burden most of the driving, the first turn-by-turn sat-nav app on the Android should come in handy. Offering enhanced GPS features and voice directions the only obstacles you will have to face is being designated driver for the long journey ahead.

Price: UK and Ireland for £22.49

