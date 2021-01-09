10-minute jump rope full body workout with FightCamp co-founder Tommy Duquette

While most people would invest in the best treadmill and best exercise bike in order to improve cardio health and endurance indoors, the same can be achieved by getting a much cheaper, yet equally as effective home gym equipment. This 10-minute jump rope workout proves that burning calories indoors using the simplest of equipment is not only possible, but also a lot of fun. Get fit for 2021!

Tommy Duquette, FightCamp co-founder and former US National Boxing Team Member who also happens to be an amazing trainer and an all-around nice person, was kind enough to put yet another workout together exclusively for the readers of T3. Not only that but he also provided a blog post on FightCamp where he further explains every possible detail there is to know about jump rope workouts.

WOD Nation Weighted Jump Rope | Was $16.98 | Now $16.98 | Save $3 at Amazon

Each handle holds half pound of weight that can be removed if needed. Two different cables are included, a thin 'speed' cable and a thick 'training' version. Using jump ropes is the cheapest way to get fit and improve cardio health.View Deal

(Image credit: Fight Camp / Tommy Duquette)

Why should you do a jump rope workout

Here is the summary: using a jump rope is an effective way to improve cardiovascular health and it can burn up to 100-150 calories every ten minutes, which, quite surprisingly, more calories you can burn with jogging. As well as that, jump rope workout improves hand-eye coordination (important for boxers and non-boxers alike) plus the motion and speed helps with rhythm too.

Without further ado, let's watch Tommy's 10-minute jump rope workout here. Feel free to follow along! The break down of each circuit can be found below. Four circuits equals one round. Repeat the round five times for a total of 10 minutes.

12-minute boxing full body workout: also from Tommy Duquette

Get better at boxing with these boxing workout tips from ex-heavyweight boxer Ed Latimore

Mirafit Battle Jump Rope | Buy it from Mirafit, prices from £15.95

The Mirafit Battle Jump Rope combines the best aspects of jump ropes and battle ropes and provides a full body workout without having to fix one end of the rope to an anchor point. The black polyester weave the rope is made of is super durable while the rubber coated handles provide comfortable grip and prevent fraying.

10-minute jump rope workout with Tommy Duquette

Circuit 1 - 30 seconds - Fast Feet Jump Rope

(Image credit: Fight Camp / Tommy Duquette)

Start with the jump rope by your feet, with each side of the jump rope in each hand. Begin jumping one foot after another at a quick pace, bringing the jump rope with you over your head. Continue for 30 seconds.

Circuit 2 - 30 seconds - Mountain Climbers

(Image credit: Fight Camp / Tommy Duquette)

Get down into a plank position, with hands and toes touching the ground and shoulders directly above wrists. Lift your left knee towards your stomach as far as you can. Quickly jump to switch feet, now bringing your right knee towards your stomach. Continue at a quick pace, keeping your butt low, for 30 seconds.

Circuit 3 - 30 seconds - Jump Rope Coast

(Image credit: Fight Camp / Tommy Duquette)

Start with the jump rope by your feet, with each side of the jump rope in each hand. Begin jumping at a steady pace, both feet together, bringing the jump rope with you over your head. Continue for 30 seconds.

Circuit 4 - 30 seconds - Mountain Climbers

(Image credit: Fight Camp / Tommy Duquette)

Get down into a plank position, with hands and toes touching the ground and shoulders directly above wrists. Lift your left knee towards your stomach as far as you can. Quickly jump to switch feet, now bringing your right knee towards your stomach. Continue at a quick pace, keeping your butt low, for 30 seconds.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Liked this?