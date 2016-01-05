Best 10 TV shows to watch in 2016

Previous Next 4/11

The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses

The original The Hollow Crown series was good, if not great, so we have hopes that this continuation of the epic, historical narrative takes it to the next level. How is The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses going to do that, you ask? Well, for one, it stars he's-so-hot-right-now Benedict Cumberbatch as King Richard III. If that isn't enough to get you to tune in though, then how about throwing in Judi Dench as the Duchess of York, Tom Sturridge as Henry VI, Keeley Hawes as Queen Elizabeth I, Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Samuel West as the Bishop of Winchester and Ben Miles as Somerset. If that cast won't make you tune into a show then we don't know what will!