10 best Star Wars moments: Rogue One will have to be awesome to best these

Previous Next 1/10

A Jedi Knight arrives at Jabba’s palace

Here at T3 Towers this image of a robed Luke Skywalker walking alone through the cavernous door of Jabba the Hutt's palace is considered one of the coolest in all of the three films.

There's just something about it. Luke's isolation; his black, hooded robe; the nonchalance and confidence of just walking through the front door and into the belly of the beast, so to speak. It all just adds up to kind of embody what being a Jedi is supposed to be - heading off alone or in very small numbers on a dangerous mission with nothing but your lightsaber and mastery of the Force to help you.

The contrasting bright light of the exterior desert and the dark interior of the palace also visually reinforce the battle between the dark and light sides of the Force within Luke at this point.