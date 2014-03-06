0-60 mph: Which cars can do it the fastest

Previous Next 13/16

Ariel Atom

0-60mph in (as claimed by the manufacturer) 2.3 seconds

This go-kart like creation is blisteringly fast, with Atom claiming it can hit 0-60 mph in an eye-wateringly speedy 2.3 seconds. Tucked inside that sparse chassis is a three litre V8 engine that produces 500bhp and this can only be achieved due to the small quantities Ariel produce. After it hits 62mph in little over two seconds, it can carry on to a definitely speed-ticket worthy 200mph. Only 25 were made and they were far from cheap.

Price: £124,850 plus VAT