Sony's 5-star OLED TV just dropped in price yet again in Black Friday deal

Many people wait for the best Black Friday sales before buying one of the best TVs – and for good reason, as the annual sales season often has great buys with big discounts. I'm tracking them in my best TVs live blog for Black Friday – and that when I spotted that there's an improved deal on Sony's super OLED TV.
See the Sony A80L OLED TV deal here
Reviewed by T3 and netting the full 5-star treatment, the Sony A80L delivers impeccable picture quality and impressive sound. Despite being over a year since release, however, this OLED TV is still part of Sony's current TV range – so don't consider it as a compromise.
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.
Looking for an even bigger deal? The larger 65-inch model offers a massive £950 off, which may be the perfect premium OLED option for you, should you be seeking an even bigger screen for your home.
Delivering some of "the most insightful, composed and dynamic pictures around," as per our review, the Sony A80L is the step-down model in Sony's OLED range (there's the Award-winning A95L above it), but really doesn't feel like a massive step-down in quality.
OLED panels deliver per-pixel illumination, unlike LED-backlit panels, meaning no light bleed, while blacks can maintain true deepness directly next to those bright areas of contrast. That makes for very dynamic picture quality whether watching movies or playing games – although with only two HDMI 2.1 ports you'll need to pick wisely what you plug in where to get the full 4K/120Hz experience.
One of our main criticisms of the A80L is that there's lots of competition, so Sony's typically higher price may usually be an off-put for prospective buyers. Well, now with a deal as top-drawer as this, there's no such criticism anymore! Third-party site CamelCamelCamel confirms it's never been cheaper to buy this Sony model. So if you're after an ace OLED TV this Black Friday then this premium deal is a great option to consider.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
