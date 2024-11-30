Argos Cyber Monday sale live – The best Argos deals picked by our experts

Black Friday finally arrived – and while the day itself was over in a flash, the sales weekend has only just begun! That means the best Cyber Monday deals are now in full swing, with retailers changing their language and focus around the best-buys.
Argos' sale has featured some standout offers that are well worth your attention. As one of the biggest retailers in the UK, it offers tech, toys and home products that, in some instances, you can't buy from anywhere else. It's all those top Cyber Monday goodies that we're here to highlight – live!
T3's team of tech experts has been flicking through Argos' virtual catalogue and hunting out those top Cyber deals. Our team has decades of combined experience in the industry, so we know the best products and deals when we see them – and below we've picked out a choice top selection from Argos' sale. Below that is our live blog, to keep you fully informed of the latest Cyber Monday comings and goings in Argos' sale.
Argos Cyber Monday deal highlights
- Air fryers: save £81 on the Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer
- Coffee machine: Siemens EQ700 less than half price
- TVs: huge savings on TVs from Samsung, Hisense, LG and more
Argos Cyber Monday laptop deals
The latest version of Apple's super-popular 13-inch laptop delivers silent and powerful use – as there's no fan to distract. The M3 processor offers brilliant battery life, too, which makes this laptop a superb workhorse – whether for work, play or both. It's far cheaper than direct from Apple right now, too.
Update 30 November: I'm seeing delivery marked as 'Out of stock', but there are in-store pick-ups still available should you wish to order, save on the postage, and go collect in person.
Argos Cyber Monday Lego deals
Many of Argos' Lego deals have sold out, but you can check out T3's Best Lego Black Friday deals LIVE guide for the latest up-to-date offers from a wide variety of retailers.
Save on this 2660-piece model of the world's most famous wizarding school and the surrounding grounds. This set even includes the infamous flying car and Womping Willo from the second movie!
Update 30 Nov: I'm also seeing this as 'Out of stock' for delivery, but there are in-store collections available at many locations.
Argos Cyber Monday gaming deals
Sony's official sale is live, with Argos also in on the action – netting a great discount on the latest 'standard' PS5 model. The PS5 Pro costs a lot more, making this the natural choice for most potential buyers.
Sold out on Amazon at this price, the PSVR2 is much better value this Black Friday at Argos. And, thanks to a recent update, it can now be used with a PC, not only the PS5.
The 'pro' PS5 controller can be adjusted and reprogrammed, while the thumbstick modules can be swapped out with replacements. And it's cheaper at Argos than anywhere else right now.
Argos Cyber Monday TV deals
There's now a significant £70 price drop to be had on the great value 65-inch Hisense E6N, which delivers a superior viewing experience thanks to a quad-core 4K processor and some top-tier panel materials.
There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B4, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package.
Argos Cyber Monday home tech deals
T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring for years, having even hard-wired the product in to avert any battery-changing needs, and finds it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job). This half-price deal is a no-brainer, for sure.
Argos Cyber Monday headphones deals
The Marshall Major IV Fold wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.
Update 30 Nov: Unfortunately a deal as good as this doesn't last – and it's currently out of stock. We'll be keeping an eye out for it reappearing though!
From Black Friday to Cyber Monday
With Black Friday technically now behind us, it's all eyes on Cyber Monday – just, y'know, before actual Monday when everyone goes back to work and forgets the sale ever happened (except for those exciting parcels you're waiting to receive in the post, anyway).
Throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday the T3 team will be monitoring Argos' sale to bring you the latest live updates here in this live report. So stay tuned!
A titanic Lego Star Wars deal
If you're into your Lego you'll know that Black Friday can be a superb time to shop for new kits – especially the biggest ones, which can normally be drastically expensive. This is the perfect demonstration of that principle: a huge 5,374 piece spaceship from Star Wars that has a full third slashed off its price.
The Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is one of the biggest Lego Star Wars kits ever, and will see you building a huge ship from the Clone Wars era, one that obviously served as a predecessor to the classic Star Destroyer. Normally a whacking £560, it's now just £373 – still expensive, but that's a £187 saving!
This is as big a reduction on a single Lego set as we can remember seeing, so be sure to add it to your collection if you fancy a massive build that should take you hours to complete. Its level of detail is shockingly impressive.
Black Friday proper is here
It's now Black Friday for real – all the build-up and early deals have brought us here, with the day itself now here. This hasn't removed any of the deals we've spotlit above, thankfully, but it should hopefully mean the arrival of more lightning savings that we'll bring to you throughout the day (and the weekend beyond it!).
Act fast
Now we're into the thick of it – Black Friday proper is tomorrow, 29 November – the deals will come and, indeed, they will go.
The Marshall headphones deal above, for example, has now sold out – but I'll be keeping an eye of for its return if more stock comes in.
That's likely to be the case for many products – and, in 2024 in particular, with the sale seemingly lasting for the whole month of November, I don't anticipate there'll be additional 'magic' deals on the weekend itself.
Earbuds, but not as we know them
Bose makes my favourite headphones for travel, but if you're not interested in over-ears or in-ears that bother your ear canal then this alternate option is an innovation. The Ultra Open don't sit within your ear, but easily (and gently) wrap around your lobes for directional audio – but you can always hear the world around you. And they're at a price low in the current sales.
Virtual insanity
Fancy yourself a PlayStation VR2? But it's sold out on Amazon for its deal price? Well, Argos to the rescue! The PSVR2 retains its price low, at £339.99, which is a massive £190 off.
Gaming deals are where it's at
With so many decent Black Friday sales, here at T3 we're also scanning through the best Currys Black Friday deals and have a PlayStation Black Friday live blog too.
Those have highlighted many various bargains – with some also being available for the same pricing at Argos, if that's your preferred place to buy.
One especially hot post from that PlayStation live blog is on Sony's pro controller – which is cheaper at Argos than anywhere else. This controller can be adjusted and reprogrammed, while the thumbstick modules can be swapped out with replacements, extending its lifespan.
In a galaxy far, far away...
...there was an epic Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate deals which looks as though it's now sold out. It's no surprise, as the set hadn't ever been cheaper – and nowhere else was offering it with as much of a discount.
There's a chance that some stores may still hold stock, though, but more than likely not in major built-up areas. That's one of Argos', erm, 'nuances' when it comes to buying – sometimes it'll suggest you can travel 175 miles to go pick up a product...
A great MacBook Air deal
Save 15%! A major discount on Apple products so soon after release is rare – but this Air deal is £50 less than it was last week, and far less than Apple's asking price.
Check out the MacBook Air M3 13in deal on Argos
I've added the deal to the body of this live blog so it's towards the top, as if you've been waiting to buy T3's Award-winning laptop of 2024 then now's a great opportunity.
The Lego wishlist is growing
Well, well, well, it looks like the Lego wishlist might get rather long with some deals as good as this on. Sadly, however, at the time of writing I can't get this Dr Strange set delivered – but it is available in some stores (just none nearby to me!). Good luck in trying to locate this one.
A Kardashian special
That's right, Kim has got a special-edition set of Beats headphones – here available in Moon finish – that are exclusive to Argos. And from today they've been cut in price to a new low.
Update: use code BEATS20 for a further 20% off, taking the price to a £239.96 low!
Welcome to the live blog section of our Argos deals feature – where we'll be bringing updates, restocks, latest breaking deals and all of that good stuff for your buying consideration.
Don't worry, though, the core best-of-best products will always be pulled out and highlighted in their relative sections above – ensuring you'll quickly have eyes on the top deals at all times.