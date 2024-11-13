There's a big PS5 Pro deal already – just in time for Black Friday

UK retailer Argos offers cash off Sony's latest (and greatest) console

PS5 Pro deal
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in Deals

The PS5 Pro may have only just hit the market, but there's already a big deal to be had on the console in the UK. And you don't even have to wait until Black Friday.

I called it the "most powerful console on the planet" in my in-depth review, and the only gripe some seem to have with it is the price. However, UK retailer Argos has slashed almost 6% off the ticket – saving you £40.

That could allow you to invest in one of the PS5 Pro Enhanced Games instead. You could even add the official PS5 Vertical Stand separately and still be quids in.

Sony PS5 Pro
Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659.99 at Argos

The PS5 Pro has 45% more graphical processing power over the standard PlayStation 5 and that means it is capable of playing supported games at higher resolutions without impacting on frame rates.

View Deal
Sony PS5 Vertical Stand
Sony PS5 Vertical Stand: £24.99 at Argos

If you want to stand your PS5 Pro on its end (the best way, in my opinion) you will need this optional extra.

View Deal

Why consider the PS5 Pro

There's no doubt the PS5 Pro is pricey, but there's also no denying its capabilities. As well as give big graphical upgrades on titles designated as PS5 Pro Enhanced – including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Dragon's Age: The Veilguard – the Pro can improve standard PlayStation 5 games, too.

Games that feature unlocked frame rates can benefit from the extra power afforded by the console, even if they've not been patched by the original developer.

In addition, the PS5 Pro has the ability to make PS4 games look and run better, with a special image enhancement feature.

It's truly an awesome machine that is more like a gaming PC in its prowess, which arguably makes it worth the higher price tag – especially so with a discount like this.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸