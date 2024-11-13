There's a big PS5 Pro deal already – just in time for Black Friday

The PS5 Pro may have only just hit the market, but there's already a big deal to be had on the console in the UK. And you don't even have to wait until Black Friday.

I called it the "most powerful console on the planet" in my in-depth review, and the only gripe some seem to have with it is the price. However, UK retailer Argos has slashed almost 6% off the ticket – saving you £40.

That could allow you to invest in one of the PS5 Pro Enhanced Games instead. You could even add the official PS5 Vertical Stand separately and still be quids in.

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659.99 at Argos The PS5 Pro has 45% more graphical processing power over the standard PlayStation 5 and that means it is capable of playing supported games at higher resolutions without impacting on frame rates.

Sony PS5 Vertical Stand: £24.99 at Argos If you want to stand your PS5 Pro on its end (the best way, in my opinion) you will need this optional extra.

Why consider the PS5 Pro

There's no doubt the PS5 Pro is pricey, but there's also no denying its capabilities. As well as give big graphical upgrades on titles designated as PS5 Pro Enhanced – including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Dragon's Age: The Veilguard – the Pro can improve standard PlayStation 5 games, too.

Games that feature unlocked frame rates can benefit from the extra power afforded by the console, even if they've not been patched by the original developer.

In addition, the PS5 Pro has the ability to make PS4 games look and run better, with a special image enhancement feature.

It's truly an awesome machine that is more like a gaming PC in its prowess, which arguably makes it worth the higher price tag – especially so with a discount like this.