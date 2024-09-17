Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price slashed in early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer

With the announcement of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days earlier today, all eyes have turned towards the kind of deals we may see at the event. These sales are often crammed full of fantastic deals – particularly in the realm of technology.

But that's not even something we need to wait for, it seems. That's because I've just stumbled across a killer deal on one of the best Android phones on the market – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Right now, you can grab the 256GB variant of the handset for just £1,049 at Amazon – saving you £200!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249, now £1,049 at Amazon

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra right now at Amazon. That's one of the best Android phones on the market, with a killer camera system and robust One UI software from the brand.

That's an awful lot of phone for the money. Users will enjoy one of the most capable cameras available on any phone on the market. That's complete with a 200MP main camera, which offers a phenomenal amount of detail.

Inside, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor should ensure a nippy performance. It's also more than capable of powering the AI features found on the device, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of the new generation of phone technology.

The titanium chassis offers an added degree of robustness, too. That should help to make this a fairly hardy handset – especially with the Corning Gorilla Armour on the display, too.

A 2,600 nit display should be more than capable of shining through even in bright sunlight, too. Coupled with Samsung's Vision Booster technology, users can expect a gorgeous viewing experience, with strong contrast and rich colours.

With a hefty £200 knocked off the purchase price, this is a really great time to buy. If you're looking to upgrade to the latest Samsung phone, this is your best bet.