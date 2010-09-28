HD Phones group test

Image 1 of 5 Sony Ericsson Vivaz Image 2 of 5 Acer Stream Image 3 of 5 Motorola Milestone XT720 Image 4 of 5 Apple iPhone 4 Image 5 of 5 Samsung Wave

Shoot hi-def movie clips on these smartphones

A growing number of high-end mobiles feature HD recording with 720p fast becoming the norm. The Flip Mino should be concerned and you should be checking them out. Note: this test is based on video performance not overall phone performance.

Best: Variable Settings

Sony Ericsson Vivaz

£270

Love: Great video and lots of tweakable settings

Hate: Terrible OS

Read the full review Link: Sony Ericsson

Best: Video Quality

Samsung Wave

£270

Love: Quality HD video, AMOLED screen

Hate: No HDMI

Read the full review Link: Samsung

Best: Onboard Editing

Apple iPhone 4 16GB

£500

Love: Great HD results, the iMovie app

Hate: No HDMI or tweakable settings

Read the full review Link: Apple

Best: Connected

Acer Stream

£400

Love: Sharp screen, HDMI

Hate: Weak, washed out video results. No flash

Read the full review Link: Acer

Best: Still Images

Motorola Milestone XT720

£360

Love: HDMI Port, Xenon flash for the stills camera

Hate: Poor in low light

Read the full review Link: Motorola