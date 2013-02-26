ZTE unveils world’s first Firefox OS-based smartphone

However, no sign of UK release as company confirms mid-year launch for Spain, Columbia, and Venezuela

ZTE has unveiled the world's first smartphone to run Mozilla's Firefox OS, the ZTE Open.



Targeted at young people and those with limited budgets, the phone features a 3.5-inch HVGA TFT touchscreen. It also comes with 256MB RAM, 512MB of ROM, and a 1200mAH battery.



It has a 3.2MP camera, and also supports Bluetooth 2.1, WiFi (b/g/n), and AGPS.



There is no mention on a UK launch date yet, but the company has confirmed that it will be arriving in Spain, Columbia, and Venezuela by the middle of the year.