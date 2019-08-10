You only need THESE 5 exercises for a full body workout

First day in the gym can be a frightening experience for many people. There are seriously intimidating-looking dudes everywhere making weird noises, loads of strange torture machines, weights on long rows of racks and all. What if I told you that you don't even have to use any of the machines, and if you really are just starting out, you don't even need to go to the gym?

Don't get me wrong, machines can be great tools to concentrate on each muscle group (a.k.a. isolation exercises) but if you want to effectively build muscle mass (and also shed fat), the best way to go is to do compound exercises with free weights, be that dumbbells (the small ones) or barbells (the big ones).

The Big Five compound exercises activate a range of muscles and are an excellent way to build strength and muscle mass, at the same time. Here, we'll go through these Big Five, simple exercises that you should do to get ripped soon.

The BIG FIVE

Before you start doing any exercises, make sure you're all warmed up. Do 5-10 minutes of cardio plus a set or two of each exercise with smaller weights, to wake your muscles up.

Important: if you are new to weight lifting, start even the 'proper' lifting with a small weight you can easily manage and work up slowly over a period of days, weeks and/or months. T3 would really rather not have to get emails from anyone who's injured themselves by reading this then commencing their workout career with a 50 kilo deadlift. Thanks.

1. Deadlift

Keep your back straight and push with your legs first (Image credit: Pexels)

Deadlifts are the mother of all strength exercises. This exercise activates almost all of your muscles, from your toes to your neck. Performed correctly, you will feel the burn after the first few reps and will be pleasantly (?) exhausted by the end of the last set.

Make sure you keep your back straight and open up your shoulders to avoid back injury. Start the movement with your thighs and glutes (a.k.a. bum muscles) and then straighten your back. Do the same on the way down, only the other way around (first bend back, then glutes and thighs).

2. Bench press

Activate your core before lifting the bar off the rack (Image credit: Unsplash)

The bench press needs no introduction. This exercise is synonymous bodybuilding and everyone knows how to do it right (or at least they think they do).

Saying that, get someone to spot you (stand behind you) when you first try the bench press. Tuck in your elbows a bit and really concentrate on your pecs (i.a. chest muscles) both ways of the movement.

Alternatively, you can start off doing bench presses on the Smith machine (a large frame with a fixed-movement bar). Using the Smith machine, you don't have to concentrate on stabilising the bar, which makes it easier to push the weight up.

3. Overhead press

The bar should move straight up and down (Image credit: Unsplash)

Sometimes called military press, this exercise is great for your shoulders and arms.

Keep your back straight and engage your core (if you unsure how to do this, flex your abs and straighten your back) then press the bar up, avoiding your chin. The movement of the bar should be a straight line up and down, make sure you bob your head back and forth as the bar crosses in front of it. Shoulders can improve your looks a great deal, and are actually the real key to getting great guns.

4. Squats

Rest the bar on your shoulders, not your neck (Image credit: Unsplash)

The infamous leg exercise: squats are brilliant for all the right reasons. Doing back squats (with the bar sitting on your shoulders), you activate all your muscles, not just the legs and glutes.

To hold the bar, you will need to engage your core as well as your legs. If you brave enough and use smaller weights, you can also consider going on your tiptoe to get big calves faster.

5. Bent over row

Bent over rows can be performed with dumbbells too (Image credit: Unsplash)

The bent over row is performed – surprise! – bent over while you stood up. Use an underhand grip (palms facing up when you hold the bar) and pull the bar close to your abs (not your chest). This exercise is great for your arms and your back, as well as activating your core.

