You can now order pizza directly from your Apple Watch

At T3 we've often bemoaned the lack of killer smartwatch apps, that is, until now.

An update to Domino's iPhone app brings Apple Watch support, allowing you to order a pizza with just one touch.

You don't have to spend laborious time customising the pizza by prodding the tiny watch screen, as it only allows you to make you 'Favourite' order, which is setup once online.

After the order has been made, Apple Watch wearers can then track their delivery on their watch using the Pizza Tracker.

Perfect if you're too lazy/tired/hungover to open the app on your iPhone to order pizza.

