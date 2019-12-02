Yankee Candles are on sale for Cyber Monday: get the best scents here!

Who doesn't love a candle? Especially when it's a candle with fragrance. They cosy-up your home on those long winter nights and make great presents for friends and family. Yankee make some of the best candles around, with a huge range of scents and burn-times of up to 150 hours. In our opinion, they're one of the easiest and cheapest way to make a home, well, more homely.

Amazon is having a huge sale on Yankee Candles of all shapes, sizes and smells this Cyber Monday, and we're picked out the best for you.

And if you're looking for some more info on candles (such as are some fragrances healthier than others?) then check check out our guide to the best candles for 2019.