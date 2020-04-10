Xbox Series X video counters Sony PS5 specs assault

New official video shows off the technology behind Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Microsoft)

By

Last month Sony held an online presentation to talk more about its incoming PS5 console. Lead system architect Mark Cerny spoke at length about the new console, performing a deep dive into its specs and hardware. Well, now Microsoft has fired back with its own Xbox Series X video presentation.

The official Xbox Series X video lasts 6 minutes and is hosted by Larry Hryb and the new console's Director of Program Management Jason Ronald. The full Inside Xbox video can be watched in full below:

In the video Ronald talks about the Xbox Series X's hardware, design, accessories, and more. Ronald says the Xbox Series X was designed "to have the optimal balance of power and speed in console design", before exploring the machine's ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities and much more.

T3 is really excited about the Xbox Series X and Sony PS5 next-gen video game consoles, and can't wait until both systems hit store shelves this winter holiday season. The prospect of unwrapping a console and getting stuck into jaw-dropping new PS5 games or Xbox games is tantalising.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.