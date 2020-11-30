Cyber Monday Xbox Series X restock: grab a new Xbox this Cyber Monday

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were back on shelves last week with a Black Friday restock, and now that Cyber Monday deals are upon us. we're expecting more consoles to be available online at the retailers listed below!

Make sure you set up accounts and have your payment details to hand so that you can get though checkout as smoothly as possible. Dilly dallying could mean missing out on the chance to buy one – even if it's in your basket alreay!

Microsoft has warned of months of Xbox Series X|S shortages, so as we head towards Christmas, retailers are rolling out the last of their stock before the new year.

Your best bet is places like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop, and we'll keep you updated with which stores are getting an Xbox Series X restock this week and when.

Best Buy already released its Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S restock over the weekend, so the rest are sure to follow.

Buy Xbox Series X at Best Buy

Best Buy dropped its Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S restock online over the weekend. There as no advance warning so keep an eye on the site for a second wave.View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at Walmart

Walmart rolled out more Xbox Series X stock midweek for Black Friday, online only. If there's any more consoles on the way, we expect they'll be limited to online as well.View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at GameStop

GameStop had Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles available online for Black Friday, as well as getting in-store stock on the day itself. Consoles were limited to one per customer, and stores had a minimum of two. We'll be keeping an eye on the website on Monday for another restock. View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at Amazon

We don't know when Amazon is having its restock, and the retailer doesn't usually give much in the way of notice. As one of the largest online retailers, we expect Amazon to have a generous stock allocation, so we'll be keeping an eye on the website. View Deal

Don't forget, these same retailers will be getting a Cyber Monday PS5 restock as well, so you should hopefully be able to secure your next-gen console of choice.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 11 hrs 07 mins 04 secs The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB... eBay £699.95 View Deal Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB... eBay £729.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk