Xbox Series X restock: Black Friday sees a new influx of Xbox consoles TODAY

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have been out for a few weeks now and they've been pretty hard to get hold of, but retailers are getting an Xbox Series X Black Friday restock this week, and you can grab one today.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has warned that we're in for months of Xbox Series X|S shortages, but with retailers rolling out more stock this week, you can still get your hands on one before Christmas. You can check out which stores are getting in stock this week and when, so you should be able to nab one this week.

Buy Xbox Series X at Best Buy | Available Sunday, November 22

Best Buy got an Xbox Series X|S restock on the weekend, and the consoles have already sold out. They might be getting more this week, but there's no official word on that so it's worth visiting the site throughout the week, just in case. View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at Walmart | Available Wednesday, November 25, 6PM PT/ 8PM CT/ 9PM ET

Walmart has been on the ball with its next-gen console drop, and even had a second wave of stock on the European launch day. Now it's lining up another Xbox Series X restock for its Black Friday sale, going live on Wednesday, November 25, at 6PM PT/ 8PM CT/ 9PM ET. We were initially told stock would drop at 4PM PT/ 6PM CT/ 7PM ET, so we suggest checking in at both times, just to be on the safe side. Consoles will be available online only.View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at GameStop | Available Friday, November 27

GameStop will be selling the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this Black Friday in-store, so you don't have to worry about bots beating you to the punch; just all the other humans who might give you a punch in the frenzy to grab one. You can try your luck at 7AM local time when the doors open. The retailer has said each store will stock two consoles minimum, and they're limited to one per customer. View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at Amazon

We don't know what time – or even what day – Amazon is having its restock this week, and the retailer doesn't usually give much in the way of notice, but sources say we can expect more Xbox Series X consoles to be available in the runup to Black Friday. You'll have to keep checking the page, sign up for updates, or use one of the many Google extensions that have cropped up to notify you of when the console is back in stock. View Deal

Don't forget, these same retailers will be getting a Black Friday PS5 restock as well, including Walmart and Best Buy, so you should hopefully be able to secure your next-gen console of choice.

