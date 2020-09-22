Xbox Series X pre-orders are LIVE! Lock-in your next-gen Xbox, NOW!

The long wait is over! Xbox Series X pre-orders are now open TODAY, 22 September, 2020, at 8am PT (8am BST / 8am AEST) along with pre-orders for the flagship's all-digital counterpart, the Xbox Series S.

And, right now, pre-orders are already open in the UK and Australia. USA pre-orders open within just a few hours, too, so if you want an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, this is the time to focus and narrow down where you are going to lock-in your console.

UPDATE: Microsoft Store UK still has Xbox Series X consoles in stock 👇

Xbox Series X consoles are in stock now at the official UK Microsoft Store!

Xbox Series X pre-orders in stock now

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Xbox Series S pre-orders in stock now

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series S deals The New Xbox Series S Microsoft £249.99 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

And that is exactly what this Xbox Series X pre-order guide is designed to do – help you find the perfect place to secure your console.

Kicking off the holiday season with a bang, the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles bring at-home gaming to a whole new level. Looking to set the new standard for 4K gaming, the new Xbox consoles are expected to move fast when pre-orders open.

As we saw with the recent PS5 pre-order situation, Xbox will have to be prepared for the onslaught of orders heading their way, and from what we've seen so far, things appear to be going a little more smoothly – consoles are in stock but they are selling fast.

The Xbox Series X price is $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749, while the Xbox Series S comes in at $299 / £250 / €249 / AU$499.

So just where should you place your Xbox Series X pre-order and which store should get your Xbox Series S pre-order?

Below you can find the very best Xbox Series X pre-orders in stock now, as well as a comprehensive rundown of the very best places to pre-order both Microsoft consoles in the USA, UK and Australia.

You can also find information on the Xbox Series S, including why you should buy it, as well as details on Xbox All Access payment program, which could be a game-changer for many as it allows you pay for the console monthly instead of all in one go.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Microsoft Store

The official Microsoft Store is obviously a great place to pre-order the Xbox Series X, as it is coming directly from the hardware maker itself. We highly recommend buying your console direct from Microsoft.View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon US is 100% ready for Xbox Series X pre-orders to go live. They went live bang on the starting gun being fired in the UK and sold out within 20 minutes, so if you choose to order from here you'll need to be quick on the draw.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart has a very slick Xbox Series hub that gives prospective buyers a hardware rundown, details on the controller, as well as the latest news on the console. You can sign up to the Xbox Series X mailing list to get notified immediately when pre-orders go live.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy's Xbox Series X hub also puts the newly revealed Xbox Series S front and center, showing off the sizes and prices of the consoles straight off the bat. There's console info and specs, as well as Xbox Series X pre-order sign-ups.View Deal

Target

Target's Xbox Series X pre-order hub is pretty basic, but very straightforward; the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are both headlining the page with their prices on show, and the sign-up box is right underneath. The retailer is typically very competitive in terms of bundle deals, so it's worth signing up.View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently leading the good fight and still have Xbox Series X consoles available for pre-order. Orders are limited to one per customer, and can be augmented with extras like secondary controllers. We'd move fast, as we're now over an hour since pre-orders went live and they won't last much longer.View Deal

Very

Xbox Series X is now available at Very. Move now if you want to pick up a console. Additional controllers, insurance and GamePass Ultimate Subscriptions can also be bought.View Deal

Amazon UK

Xbox Series X consoles are in stock now. Shop fast before they sell out. UPDATE: Well, that didn't long. After just 20 minutes all of Amazon's Xbox Series X consoles sold out.View Deal

Currys

Currys has Xbox Series X pre-orders now live, however it has has to launch a queuing system to deal with demand. The queue is currently 54,000 deep, and the estimated wait time is over an hour.View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console pre-orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and 2-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X pre-order. No sign yet of pre-orders going live, but it can't be too long now, so keep your eyes peeled.View Deal

Smyth's Toys

Smyth's Toys is always a good destination to bag pre-orders, as it flies under the radar of many people. The retailer is about to sell both the Xbox Series X and Series S on day one, so be sure to check the retailer out as soon as pre-orders open.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo is a stand-out right now as it is actually allowing customers to pre-order the Xbox Series X – in a manner of speaking. For just one penny, users can register their interest with the down-payment acting as a placeholder. Once pre-orders are live, you'll get a notification to let you choose whether or not you want to go ahead and lock your order in.View Deal

GAME

Xbox Series X pre-orders go live at GAME at 8am on September 22, 2020. The Series X costs £449.99 and the Series S costs £249.99. The console will be delivered on 10 November, 2020. UPDATE: The GAME store has crashed, and is "currently closed for site maintenance".View Deal

Argos

UK retailer Argos has also got its game face on with its Xbox Series X hub; it doesn't offer much more than a sizzle reel and a pre-order sign-up right now, but that's more than a lot of competing retailers have managed so far. Argos is usually great at getting stock live quickly, so we recommend UK users to keep an eye on this page for sure.View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

EB Games (TAKING POST-LAUNCH ORDERS)

EB's launch stock of both consoles is sold out, but throughout the day it's been periodically opening up access, letting people order for post-launch delivery 'sometime in 2020'. At the time of this update, a countdown timer says more preorders will reopen at 3pm, but we'd advise checking the live page for the most up-to-date info.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi (SERIES X TEMPORARILY PAUSED)

JB has suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders at the time of publication due to overwhelming demand, but they promise they'll re-open orders once they have confirmation of more stock. You can still pick up an Xbox Series S here.View Deal

Harvey Norman (OUT OF STOCK)

One of the official partners on Microsoft’s ‘pre-order retailers’ list, Harvey Norman has a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order right now. They're currently out of stock, with no word on whether there'll be more for now.View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Xbox Series X pre-order? Or Xbox Series S pre-order?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

We'll add more pre-order info as we get it, but in the meantime, you can sign up to receive Xbox Series X pre-order updates to get the best deals before anyone else!