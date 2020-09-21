Xbox Series X pre-orders: Lock-in your next-gen Xbox pre-order

Xbox Series X pre-orders open at 8am PT (8am BST / 8am AEST) on 22 September, 2020, along with pre-orders for the flagship's all-digital counterpart, the Xbox Series S.

And, right here, T3's authoritative next-gen Xbox pre-order guide helps gamers discover the best place for them to lock-in their Xbox Series X pre-order, or Xbox Series S pre-order.

The Xbox Series X is priced at $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749 while the Xbox Series S comes in at $299 / £250 / €249 / AU$499.

Below you can find the very best Xbox Series X pre-orders in stock now, as well as a comprehensive rundown of the very best places to pre-order both Microsoft consoles in the USA, UK and Australia.

You can also find information on the Xbox Series S, including why you should buy it, as well as details on Xbox All Access payment program, which could be a game-changer for many as it allows you pay for the console monthly instead of all in one go.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Walmart

Walmart has a very slick Xbox Series hub that gives prospective buyers a hardware rundown, details on the controller, as well as the latest news on the console. You can sign up to the Xbox Series X mailing list to get notified immediately when pre-orders go live.

Amazon US

The Amazon US Xbox Series X hub is much stronger than its UK counterpart, with details about the console, its controller, and games, as well as videos. You can also sign-up to get an email when pre-orders go live.

Best Buy

Best Buy's Xbox Series X hub also puts the newly revealed Xbox Series S front and center, showing off the sizes and prices of the consoles straight off the bat. There's console info and specs, as well as Xbox Series X pre-order sign-ups.

Target

Target's Xbox Series X pre-order hub is pretty basic, but very straightforward; the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are both headlining the page with their prices on show, and the sign-up box is right underneath. The retailer is typically very competitive in terms of bundle deals, so it's worth signing up.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Currys

Currys has a full-blown own hub for registering your interest in the Xbox Series X, and has more information on the console and its games than a lot of other retailers right now. Currys also has its Price Promise which guarantees it'll price match any product against any other retailer, online or in store, so it's worth keeping it in mind if you're forking out hundreds of pound on the Xbox Series X.

Very

Very has its own Xbox Series X pre-order hub for you to register your interest and get the heads up when Xbox Series X pre-orders go live. Surprisingly, the hub offers more in terms of hardware details than the bigger retailers, and lists a number of upcoming titles for the console as well.

Argos

UK retailer Argos has also got its game face on with its Xbox Series X hub; it doesn't offer much more than a sizzle reel and a pre-order sign-up right now, but that's more than a lot of competing retailers have managed so far. Argos is usually great at getting stock live quickly, so we recommend UK users to keep an eye on this page for sure.

Amazon UK

Amazon's Xbox Series X hub isn't quite as fleshed out as it could be, given the wealth of information available about the new console. While it may not have been updated with information, images and videos about the console yet – or its games and accessories – you can sign up for email updates. Right now, there's no option to pre-order the console, but we expect that to change pretty soon now that we have concrete dates.

ShopTo

ShopTo is a stand-out right now as it is actually allowing customers to pre-order the Xbox Series X – in a manner of speaking. For just one penny, users can register their interest with the down-payment acting as a placeholder. Once pre-orders are live, you'll get a notification to let you choose whether or not you want to go ahead and lock your order in.

Smyth's Toys

Smyth's Toys is always a good destination to bag pre-orders, as it flies under the radar of many people. The retailer is about to sell both the Xbox Series X and Series S on day one, so be sure to check the retailer out as soon as pre-orders open.

GAME

Xbox Series X pre-orders go live at GAME at 8am on September 22, 2020. The Series X costs £449.99 and the Series S costs £249.99. The console will be delivered on 10 November, 2020.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

Xbox All Access (via Telstra) | From AU$46 per month Given the large-ish cost of Series X in Australia, this subscription-based option via Telstra, could prove to be popular. Bundling together a console with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it costs AU$46 per month on a 24-month contract, or AU$1,104 in total. You'll need to be a Telstra post-paid mobile or fixed broadband customer to sign up (Xbox All Access is technically and 'add-on' to your other service) but pre-registration is open now, so if you're keen head over to the Telstra website.

Microsoft Store

The official Microsoft Store could be your best bet for scoring an Xbox Series X or Series X come September 22, as they should have a large pool of stock on offer. And if you order from here, Microsoft is also throwing in free shipping to any location in Australia.

Amazon AU

Amazon's AU doesn't have an Xbox Series X hub, but it does have a product page that delves into the selling points of the next-gen console. Unfortunately, you can't sign up for an email notification for pre-order just yet, but now that Microsoft has dropped all of the details, it should be updated soon.

EB Games

EB Games keeps it short and sweet with its Xbox Series X hub, offering reduced prices for trade-ins, and letting you register your interest so you'll be notified when pre-orders open. It may be basic, but it's got everything you need to make sure you get the new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on launch day.

Big W

Big W has a pretty comprehensive Xbox Series X pre-order page, giving you all the info you need to know about Microsoft's upcoming console, with screenshots, a video of the console's hardware reveal, and of course, an email sign-up for alerts on pre-order availability.

The Gamesmen

Straightforward and simple, The Gamesmen's Xbox Series X page is a fuss-free way to go about placing your pre-order when they go live. It doesn't mention the Xbox Series S yet, so expect further updates to come now that all of the details are out.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman's Xbox Series X page is full of hardware and gameplay videos, and covers the console's highlights, like the 12 Teraflops of power, 1TB custom SD, and support for up to 120fps. You can pre-register your interest in lieu of pre-orders for now.

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's Xbox Series X hub is pretty thorough, with gameplay and hardware videos, and details on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. There's plenty of info on the new console's specs, accessories, and more. You can sign up for a pre-order notification right now.

Xbox Series X pre-order? Or Xbox Series S pre-order?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.

