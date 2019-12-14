Xbox boss reveals KEY DETAIL about Project Scarlett's real name

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, says that the official name for the upcoming Xbox console will once again diverge from Sony's numbered iterations and follow the usual methodology adopted by Microsoft. As with the consoles preceding it, the name will be focused on its purpose, falling in line with the branding to some degree.

"Our naming convention has been around what we think the capabilities [of our consoles] are," he explained, saying thinking up a name to follow up the Xbox 360 and Xbox One "hasn't" been difficult.

"Xbox 360 was about the entertainment experience around the box and the box being in the center of that entertainment experience. Xbox One, if you remember our branding early on, was ‘always on input, all in one’. Those names were really built around the purpose of the box. "

Sony is the only console manufacturer to have named its consoles numerically, with next-gen's PS5 following in the footsteps of the current PS4 and PS4 Pro. Nintendo's philosophy has followed a similar vein to Microsoft, with the Switch being the most recent - named for its fantastic ability to seamlessly transition between handheld gameplay and playing on your TV when in docked mode.

“I don’t feel like I need to follow in their footsteps because they’re kind of self-contained,” Spencer added, referring to the Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The Scarlett - or whatever it will soon be known as - is on track to launch in 2020 along with the PS5 which is set for release in the holiday season. In fact, Spencer already has one at home and is "having a blast" with backwards compatibility.

There's still a while to go before it launches and if you're looking to join Microsoft's console family or are just after an upgrade, be sure to pass on our round-up of December's best Xbox One deals to your loved ones so you can look forward to unwrapping it on Christmas morning.

Source: Stevivor