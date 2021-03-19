World Sleep Day deal knocks 42% off our #1 rated mattress

It's World Sleep Day, and plenty of brands are marking the occasion with a cheap mattress deal... but none so cheap as this mega-deal from Emma. Enter the code T42 at the checkout to knock 42% off site-wide. So that's 42% off the multi award-winning, five star Emma Original, as well as the Emma Hybrid and any of this brand's excellent sleep accessories too.

That's 2% more than everyone else is getting, and the code is valid until 25 March. It's very nearly the cheapest Emma mattress deal we've ever seen (there was an uber-rare one-day 45% off sale in January 2020).

We're big fans of Emma's products – its original mattress is currently topping our ranking of the best mattresses. Emma's patented breathable Airgocell foam and memory foam makes for a dreamily soft yet supportive sleep surface.

World Sleep Day deal | 42% off at Emma with the code T42

For a limited time you can knock nearly half off your bill at Emma. This code is valid on everything, including both of Emma's excellent mattresses and its sleep accessories. We especially love the memory foam Emma Original, which delivers support and comfort for an already very low price. Enter the code T42 at the checkout to claim.

The Emma Hybrid sports the same makeup as the Original, but with one important addition: a layer of supportive pocket springs underneath the top Airgocell foam. That means you're getting the bounce you'd expect from a traditional, pocket-sprung mattress, as well as the support of memory foam.

It's available in the following UK sizes: Single (90x190cm), Small Double (120x190cm), Double (135x190cm), King Size (150x200cm), Super King (180x200cm).

Should I buy the Emma Hybrid or Emma Original?

Not sure whether to opt for the Emma Hybrid or go for the Original? The Original is entirely foam-based (there's a top later of breathable Airgocell foam, with supportive memory foam underneath), while the Hybrid also includes a layer of pocket springs.

If you prefer a firmer mattress, Emma suggests the Original might be a better bet. The Hybrid is a more traditional mattress, with extra bounce and an "increased sinking in feeling". Check out our full Emma Mattress review for details on the original.

Head straight to the Emma website to buy one, or take a look at the widget below for the best prices on the Original at other retailers.