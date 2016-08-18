WIN! The NEW Men’s Styling Range from Braun worth £300

To celebrate National Grooming Day Braun is offering one lucky T3.com reader the chance to win their entire NEW Men's Styling Range, worth over £300.



The new Styling Range from Braun features not one but six products that deliver unparalleled precision and agility to help every man achieve his own unique look from head to toe #ArtofPrecision.

The new Braun Beard Trimmer offers ultimate precision for the perfect look. It makes it easy to achieve an exact trim length and precise contours, for a perfectly groomed beard. With the Braun Multi Groomer you can shave, style and trim just about any beard style you can think of. The ultimate 3-in-1 system allows you to trim, style and shave all with one product. If manscaping is your thing then the Braun Body Grooming Kit provides the ultimate flexibility to manscape all areas: epilating removes body hair from the root for up to 4 weeks of results.

For a more gentle way to combat body hair then look no further than the Braun Body Groomer; the perfect tool for a groomed look from head to toe. It can be used to trim, shave and maintain all over your body, even down under as the body groomer sensitive comb, ensures your delicate areas are under safe trimmers. Every man needs a reliable hair clipper for those last minute occasions and the Braun Hair Clipper featuring ultra-sharp secured blades for high performance, is the ultimate tool for hair clipping. Finally the Braun Precision Trimmer which features two trimming combs to provide flexible, precise trimming down to the very last millimetre is perfect for unruly facial hair.



From trim length to shaping, on anything from smooth skin to stubble and bushy beards, the new Braun Styling range combines world class design with in-depth grooming expertise for precision styling from head to toe.

To enter click here