WIN one of two limited edition Batman v Superman watches from Police

Don't say we don't spoil you...

By

On March 25, Batman and Superman will do epic battle in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. One way in which they may well carry on their super-powered punch-punch war is to argue over who has the coolest watch. And that's where you come in, readers.

Official Watch Partner of the film, Police, has launched two special, limited-edition, multi-functional timepieces, one each for Batman and Superman. The designs "reflect the dark forces of nature of these internationally recognised superhero characters," it says here, and will be limited editions of 2,400 worldwide, costing £250 apiece.

These unique chronographs come in a robust blue and black stainless steel case, festooned with the official Batman v Superman logo, alongside Police's own branding. Both models showcase a dramatic mix of bronze and black (Batman) or black, red and navy (Superman) and feature date dial, dual time and are waterproof to 5ATM.

All you have to do to win is click the link below. We've got one of each watch to give away, so there'll be two winners.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.