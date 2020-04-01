Wickes UK DIY store offers online ordering, home delivery and 4-hour click and collect on essentials

Wickes online orders are open and the web site is working. As well as home delivery, Wickes is also offering click and collect during the week, between 6am and 4pm. It’s a contactless version of click and collect on ‘essential items only’. Bullishly, Wickes claims pickup will be ready in just four hours. This may not be true, since the last time we looked, there was a queue to even get on the Wickes website. It was for 28 minutes, which is not a trivial amount of time to hang around.

Due to the UK lockdown, DIY store Wickes has closed its shops other than to cars picking up click and collect orders from the car park. There is no indication when or if they will re-open.

Under current government guidance, Wickes is allowed to be open, but in order to follow different government guidance relating to the safety of its staff, it has closed its stores.

Online shopping at Wickes

Despite warning that, 'availability may at times be limited' and that they are, 'unlikely to have availability for Next Day delivery on most lines and locations,' Wickes also continues to offer home delivery from Wickes.co.uk.

Click and collect orders at Wickes can be placed from Monday to Saturday. Orders can only be placed on a ‘limited selection’ of items – that means the ones highlighted on the home page, not the ones in the usual Wickes shopping menus at the top of the page. So, for instance, you can't buy paint.

Collection is from outside the front entrance of Wickes local stores on a ‘contactless‘ basis, although Wickes staff can assist with carrying goods to the car, so long as you maintain a distance of 2 metres.

We are a little concerned that offering click and collect will cause demand to surge to the point where a) the website crashes and b) click and collect suddenly ceases to be available. However at present Wickes is online, but with virtual queues in place at times.

Should you find the Wickes website is not working you can try the B&Q online store or the Homebase online store. Both of these Wickes rivals continue to offer online ordering and home delivery although not click and collect.

If you want a DIY, home and garden store that has branches open and offers 'standard home delivery', Wilko is the only large chain offering both, with some but not all its stores open. Click and collect orders already placed are also fine, although it does not appear to be possible to place new C&C orders.

DeWalt 18V XR cordless drill driver £139 | Was £199 | Save £60 at Wickes

With plenty of time to drill holes in things over the coming months, it's essential to have a power drill that won't let you down. This typically robust DeWalt number is a hammer drill and screwdriver with a brushless motor, 2 speed settings and 15 torque settings.View Deal

Get £32 off Karcher K5 X pressure washer at Wickes – now £198

A typically über-powerful pressure washer from the yellow and black-clad prosumer home and garden brand, this is the standout garden deal at Wickes right now, though it also has money off Hozelock and Flymo products, and some cheap fence panels and sheds. View Deal

When will Wickes shops open?

There is no official word on when Wickes stores will reopen. It is possible that online ordering from Wickes will remain the only option.

Is Wickes online ordering open?

Yes. Home and garden equipment and building materials can be ordered at Wickes.co.uk. Due to unprecedented demand there may be delays to delivery times and there will be few to no next-day deliveries, although this may vary by area.

Can I use Wickes click and collect?

In a word, no. But you can shop online at Wickes and have items delivered to your home.