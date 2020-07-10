Why big arms and stronger forearms are linked to longer life

Bulging biceps and Popeye forearms aren't just about looking good in a shirt with the sleeves rolled up. Although getting strong is usually treated as a goal in itself, engaging in regular resistance training exercise actually helps in your body's fight against ageing.

How can a firm grip help resist the ravages of time? Simple. One study published in the journal Clinical Interventions in Ageing found grip strength was a useful "biomarker" or yardstick to measure well-being as you age. Grip strength was found to be concurrent with overall strength, upper limb function, bone mineral density, fractures, falls and malnutrition.

This makes some sense: after all, people tend to get weaker as they get older. Having a strong grip means navigating stairs, banisters and being able to lift heavy objects easier, with less chance of falling. This would decrease the amount of falls in older people: with a strong upper body, you'll be able to steady yourself.

The more muscle you have, the longer it takes to atrophy and waste away, and should you continue to build that muscle by training weights well into your retirement, you'll stay active for much longer. You'll also need a higher protein intake to maintain that strength, accounting for a decreased risk of malnutrition.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the benefits to having strong forearms don't stop there. There's also a link between grip strength and mental health. The study mentioned a positive correlation between increased forearm strength and cognitive impairment, depression, sleep problems, diabetes, multimorbidity, and quality of life.

We're not being so glib as to say "do these exercises to cure your depression". The Black Dog affects plenty of people in all manner of physical states, and should be taken seriously. However, there are many studies, too many to list here, that show a clear correlation between regular exercise and positive mental health.

The endorphins released during strenuous exercise are proven to induce feelings of euphoria, and dopamine (the brain's "happy chemical") is released on the achievement of a goal, such as lifting a weight that used to be too heavy for you. The scientific journal Comprehensive Physiology also found regular exercise helps to stave off cognitive diseases such as Alzheimers.

So what's the best exercise to increase your grip strength? One great way to do so is zottman curls, a move in which you perform a dumbbell curl as normal, but rotate your hand before lowering the weight slowly, so that your fingertips are facing the floor. The twist and pronated lower under control places a lot of stress on your forearms, helping you develop grip strength (and look the business in rolled-up sleeves).

The other answer is to lift heavy with any big "pull" exercise. Pull-ups, weighted pull-ups, heavy deadlifts and rows... you get the idea. Squeeze the bar really tight while performing the lift and don't let up: it's by far the best way to test, and improve, your forearm strength. Want to live longer? Time to get a grip.

Liked this?