Whoop whoop: Black Friday Le Creuset deals just arrived at Amazon!

Black Friday just became Volcanic Orange Friday. Why? Because a Le Creuset deals bomb just went off at Amazon and you can save up to £180 on casseroles, saucepan sets, non-stick frying pans and practically everything else from the Le Creuset range. If you've been patiently waiting to start or expand your Le Creuset collection, now is the day. While there is no single jaw-dropper of a deal, it's rare to see quite so many very good Le Creuset deals in one place. And as it's Amazon, it's all available with next-day delivery for Prime members.

This year's Black Friday sales include some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen in recent years, as desperate retailers pull out all the stops to keep not-so-loyal customers onboard.

Le Creuset Signature cast iron casserole 24cm was £250, now £176 at Amazon Le Creuset Signature cast iron casserole 24cm was £250, now £176 at Amazon

This casserole or Dutch oven is the most iconic Le Creuset piece and it is £74 (30%) off right now. With a capacity of 4.2 litres it's ideal for casseroling, braising, slow cooking, searing, sautéeing and also looking attractive and expensive on a shelf, when not being used for cooking. Also very handy for baking bread, particularly sourdough.

Le Creuset Non-Stick Frying Pan, 24cm was £123, now £87 at Amazon Le Creuset Non-Stick Frying Pan, 24cm was £123, now £87 at Amazon

A big £46 off one of the best non-stick pans you can buy? We'll have a bit of that, thanks. This pan combines an easy to clean, stylish, stainless steel exterior with lining of non-stick that Le Creuset says is 3x tougher than its previous non-stick. The three-ply construction means it heats up quickly and evenly on any heat source.

Le Creuset 5-piece stainless steel cookware set was £480, now £300 at Amazon Le Creuset 5-piece stainless steel cookware set was £480, now £300 at Amazon

With £180 off, this appears to be the biggest Le Creuset discount on offer at Amazon. For your reduced outlay you'll score 5 pans – 1 with a handle and four saucepans or casseroles without. Don't take 'pot luck' with this deal: for some reason Amazon describes the set as a milk pan, saucepan, omelette pan and 2 casseroles but as you can see from the photo, that is not the case.

Lots more Le Creuset: save up to £150 at Amazon Lots more Le Creuset: save up to £150 at Amazon

There's only space to scratch the surface of what's on offer here. Take your pick from roasting tins, more suacepan sets, cake tins, serving bowls, stoneware, splatter guards, casseroles bundled with kettles, sauté dishes bundled with pepper mills… you name it.

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan we have here but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact. The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals like the ones here are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look… And now you do!