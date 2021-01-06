Xbox Series X stock tracker 2021: Buy Xbox Series X in the US, UK and AUS

Xbox Series X stock and Xbox Series S stock has been replenished multiple times since launch and, despite well documented shortages on both of Microsoft's new consoles continuing, and millions of gamers still left without a console, right now in early 2021 it looks like things are going to get a lot better quickly.

That's because it looks like you'll be able to buy Xbox Series X and Series S in January 2021, with Xbox chief Phil Spencer stating that "Hardware is in short supply, but we're working as hard as we can. The teams are incredibly dedicated" and rumors of a new wave of systems floating around the next-gen rumor mill.

Where those consoles are going to be dropping is currently unknown, but as neither the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S are region locked we recommend keeping an eye on different regions worldwide to maximise a chance of getting one.

And, when it comes round to getting a console, this is where T3's where to buy Xbox Series X guide can help. It can't guarantee you'll get a console, but it can help you stay informed on exactly which retailers to check out and any new stock updates.

Our top tip to getting an Xbox Series X or S? It's best to prep for stock drops by making online accounts with all the big retailers – and memberships with the likes of Costco for access to exclusive console deals. You also should stay signed in to these stores, too, thereby shaving off valuable seconds on your route to purchase – as remember, just because a console is in your basket doesn't mean it is secure. You need to complete that purchase.

You can check the availability of both of Microsoft's consoles across retailers in the US, UK, and Australia below.

If the PS5 is more your style, head on over to out PS5 restock guide to see where and when you can pick one up this week. You'll need to be quick off the mark though, as they're getting snapped up in seconds.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [USA]

Walmart

Walmart Canada and US have both had restocks last month, so we suggest creating an account and standing by for another stock drop in January 2021. Walmart has started shutting down scalper-controlled AI reseller bots, too, so we have high hopes for its next wave of consoles.

Best Buy

Best Buy had an Xbox Series X and Series S restock in December last year and it is one of the most talked-of retailers in terms of early 2021 stock drops. Best Buy has tended to vary where the consoles have been available in the US, though. Worth checking out though for sure.

Amazon US

Amazon is rumored to be getting more Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles in stock in January 2021, so we advise gamers to watch the site daily. The company said it would have more stock in December and it delivered, so we think it likely more systems will soon be available.

Microsoft Store

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft's babies, visiting the store right now and trying to buy one will direct you to retail partner websites where you can pick up the consoles. You can actually buy the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so try that too! In the meantime, bookmark the website, and keep checking in.

GameStop

GameStop sold the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for Black Friday in-store, but quantity was limited. It also dropped more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online late last year and, as one of the biggest gaming retailers in the US, it is a sure bet for more consoles in early 2021.

Target

Target has sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The retailer hasn't confirmed that it's getting more in yet, but we'd expect more consoles to drop in January or February 2021, so keep the store's product pages open.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Xbox Series X 1TB BRAND NEW... eBay £635 View Deal ends Wed, 13 Jan Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB... eBay £639.95 View Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB... eBay £640 View Show More Deals

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series S deals Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB... eBay £324.99 View Deal ends Tue, 12 Jan Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB... eBay £325 View Deal ends Sat, 16 Jan BRAND NEW SEALED MICROSOFT... eBay £329 View Microsoft Xbox Series S... eBay £330 View Show More Deals

Where to buy Xbox Series X [UK]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is the source of the Xbox, so hopefully it'll be getting in on the restock action for both of its consoles in January 2021. The US arm is letting players order consoles through the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so you can try accessing it on your console to see how you get on.

BOX

BOX had an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock during the first two weeks of December and teased another, smaller drop just before Christmas, but it looks like it's all sold out for now. The retailer adopted a novel approach in the interest of fairness, with a ballot format. Customers registered their interest for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and 'winners' were selected and given the opportunity to buy one.

View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and two-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Unexpectedly, both were back in stock in December last year, but have since sold out. We'd bet that more consoles will arrive in early February.

Amazon UK

Amazon's stock drops have come without warning and last month we had another one, with more Xbox Series S consoles available, so keep an eye on the website in January 2021 for the X.

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. After cancelling its November stock drop, it released an Xbox Series S console bundle last month, as well as the standalone system, and is rumoured to be getting more consoles in late January 2021.

Argos

Argos is unequivocally out of PS5 stock and, from what we've seen so far, the retailer's stock always sells out pretty quickly, so if we see any more consoles pop up, you'll need to act fast. Truth be told we think Argos won't get many more consoles until late February or early March 2021, but we could be wrong.

The Game Collection

The Game Collection released an Xbox Series S Fortnire bundle this last month for £399.95! It included the console, Fortnite The Last Laugh bundle, Rob 'Golden Boots' Rivera Cable Guy device holder, and Turtle Beach Atlas Three Amplified Gaming Headset. That is no longer available but we're expecting something similar in January 2021.

Littlewoods

Surprisingly, Littlewoods has jumped in on the Xbox Series X restock action. Following in the footsteps of Very, it released an Xbox Series S bundle including an extra controller for £319.99 but has since sold out. An outside bet for an early 2021 restock.

Currys

Currys got a Xbox Series X restock for Black Friday, and is a likely candidate for another inventory drop soon as it was barren running up to Christmas. If you don't have an account, make one, and be sure to log in to make the checkout process as smooth as possible.

GAME

GAME sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pretty fast, but has had a number of restocks since launch, including more PS5s in late December. We'll be keeping an eye on the website over the next couple weeks (and we advise gamers to do the same) as GAME is the UK's biggest specialist gaming store.

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 restock in December, and it's absolutely another site to bookmark for an Xbox Series X restock, so keep checking in for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Smyths is one of those stores not many people think about when shopping for gaming hardware, so could be a great way to bag a system.

ShopTo

ShopTo released more PS5 stock in late December, offering console + game and accessory bundles, but the main thing is that the inventory was available, which right now it isn't. We'll be checking the website for Microsoft's console which may be similarly 'discounted'.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [AUS]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently directing customers to its retail partners to find their next-gen consoles as it's out of stock of both the Series X and Series S. In the US, you can purchase the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so give that a try as well.

EB Games

EB's launch stock of both consoles sold out fast, but we anticipate it'll be releasing more in early 2021, so definitely worth checking in on.

JB Hi-Fi

JB suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders, but promised more when it has confirmation of more stock. So it's worth checking the website for the Xbox Series X over the next week or two week.

Harvey Norman

One of the official partners on Microsoft's 'pre-order retailers' list, Harvey Norman had a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order, and we expect it to be getting an Xbox Series X restock in early 2021.

Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.