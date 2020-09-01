Buy weights online in September 2020: best kettlebell deals, dumbbell deals plus multi-gym and weight bench deals

As we settle into the new normal, it becomes more and more easier to buy weights online and to have the best home gym setup for your budget. You might still have to look a bit harder to find the best Bowflex deals, but as opposed to how things were in April 2020, the availability of the best home weights and best kettlebells look much better nowadays.

Many sought-after models, including the Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells and the equally versatile Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell, are still on short supply, but if you're vigilant – and quick – enough, you can still find excellent home weight deals at selected retailers, with Fitness Superstore, Argos and JTX Fitness leading the charge. Even Amazon has some great home weight deals on sometimes!

• Buy treadmills online: the best exercise bike, rowing machine and fitness equipment deals with home delivery

Buy weights online: the best online retailers

FitKit has a range of free weight and home gym accessories in stock, including the best barbells from Jordan Fitness and Ziva completion dumbbells.

• Shop home weight at FitKit UK

We already knew JTX Fitness had a range of cardio machines but as it turned out, they stock resistance training equipment, such as suspension trainers and dumbbells too! Better head over now and buy while you can.

• Shop all weights accessories at JTX Fitness

Mirafit is one of the best home gym equipment providers in UK and most usually has plenty of stock too, but due to the sky-high demand for such stuff nowadays, they are just as out of stock of home weights and best weight benches as everyone else. Nevertheless, the Mirafit website gets updated frequently so it is worth having a look every now and then.

• Shop home gym equipment at Mirafit

Fitness Superstore has the most comprehensive supplier network and therefore this store is most likely to receive stock before other outlets. At the moment, delivery time frames are up to seven working days and most of the brick-and-mortar Fitness Superstore shops are open for business.

• Shop for dumbbells at Fitness Superstore

Having a look around for anything at Amazon is always a good idea. Granted, the online retail giant is not too famous for stocking quality gym equipment, but you can still find good deals on the best pull up bars or top ab rollers if you look hard enough.

• Shop kettlebells at Amazon

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap multi gyms and who knows, you might get lucky.

• Try your luck buying home weights at Argos

Now, it is not often we say this, but have you considered shopping at Sports Direct? They don't just sell Lonsdale tracksuits, contrary to popular belief, and have a surprising amount of home gym equipment, such as the best resistance bands, left to buy, with free delivery on orders over £50. Please allow up to 7 working days for delivery.

• Shop for home gym equipment at Sports Direct

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as September still. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best cheap kettlebell deals

Build functional muscles using kettlebells. Should you need some inspiration where to start you can try the best kettlebell workout for beginners or this six-step kettlebell arm workout, maybe even this full-body kettlebell workout from a Master Trainer or best kettlebell workout from senior kettlebell specialist Eric Leija.

Mirafit Cast Iron Kettlebell | Prices from £14.95 at Mirafit

What not to like in these cast iron kettlebells from Mirafit? It has a powder coated finish and a nice fat grip so you can strengthen your grip as well as all the muscles in your body. Flat non-wobble base ensures this 'bell won't roll away when placed down. Available in a range of weights from 4kg to 32kg.View Deal

Jordan Fitness Chrome/Rubber Kettlebell 20kg | Buy it for £90.49 at FitKit

Want to go heavy? This 20-kilo Jordan kettlebell will provide enough resistance for your functional training sessions. This kettlebell has a smooth chrome handle which is great to grip (might be slippery when wet/sweaty though), a gravity cast iron core and balanced bottom so it can be set down easily. The rubber outer shell is hard floor- and neighbour-friendly.View Deal

Mirafit 3pc Kettlebell Weight Set with Stand (2.2kg, 4.5kg & 6.8 kg) | Buy it for £47.99 at Amazon

Can't go wrong with Mirafit! This kettlebell set is on the light side so ideal for beginners, muscle toning and one-handed exercises. Included in the price is the storage stand so you can put your kettlebells on display in the living room for when your friends can finally visit you again, subtly hinting that you have been working out hard in the last three months.View Deal

Eleiko Training Kettlebell | Prices from £24 at Eleiko

If it's good enough for Olympic competitions, it's good enough for us. The Eleiko brand has been trusted by official weightlifting associations all over the world for a number of years by now for its quality and reliability. This cast-iron training kettlebell does what it says on the box: use it for any manners of functional training and rest assured that the double moulded will provide a consistent texture across the entire surface that holds chalk well and ensures a good grip. More sizes available at Eleiko (not all, though).View Deal

JaxJox KettlebellConnect review: a rack of weights in one smart unit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best cheap dumbbell deals

Dumbbells are super versatile home gym equipment and with just a pair, you can essentially train your whole body. How about trying the best home dumbbell exercises for beginners or this dumbbell workout for fat loss and muscle building, maybe the best biceps and triceps workout for home gyms?

Everlast 12.5kg Adjustable Dumbbell | Buy it for £59.99 at Sports Direct

This is not the first time we recommended Sports Direct as a source of resistance training equipment and probably not the last time either: as well as tracksuits and novelty t-shirts, you can also buy this Everlast Adjustable Dumbbell from them and for a good price too. Heck, even if you buy two of these, you still won't spend as much as you would on the similar offering from Bowflex. The Everlast variety is probably not as sturdy as that one but most likely good enough for living room training.View Deal

METIS Hex Dumbbells | Prices from £19.99 at Amazon

What a find at Amazon! The METIS hex dumbbells are available to buy or pre-order in a range of actually useful sizes. the 10-kilo variety is £99.95 and can be delivered by Saturday 13 June. Not sure if these are pairs or individual dumbbells, you'd better double check this with the seller first.View Deal

Tom Dixon Marble Dumbbells 2.5kg | On sale for £153 | Was £170 | You save £17 at Selfridges

Iron/rubber dumbbells are not sophisticated enough for you? How about this Tom Dixon marble dumbbell? Granted, you won't be doing any heavy training with a single, 2.5 kg dumbbell and you also won't be able to just drop it on the floor after your sets as it might break the floor but still, if you have £150 to burn, you might as well get this beauty.View Deal

(Image credit: TRX)

Best multi gym and suspension trainer deals

TRX PRO 4 Suspension Training Set | On sale for £169.95 | Was £199.95 | You save £30 at TRX

A step up from the excellent TRX HOME2 set, the TRX PRO 4 has it all TRX has to offer for home gyms: adjustable foot cradles, rubbed-rubber handles, theft-resistant carabiner, industrial-grade reinforced stitching and comes complete with a suspension- and door-anchor attachment. Now £30 cheaper for a limited time at TRX.View Deal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best cheap weight bench deals

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym | On sale for £899 | Was £1,349 | You save £450 at Fitness Superstore

Using Bowflex's trademark Power Rod, the Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym is more quiet than a 'regular' multi-gym yet provides a decent workout nevertheless. Not only it is more quiet but the Xtreme 2 SE is also has a space-saving construction too. It is still rather large, mind, but not quite as big as some models with leg presses and such.View Deal

Body-Solid PowerCentre Combo Bench | On sale for £359 | Was £495 | You save £136 at Fitness Superstore

There is a lot going on here: the PowerCenter Combo Bench is a squat rack, flat bench, incline bench, decline bench, 90° shoulder press bench, and seated leg developer (pictured Olympic adaptor sleeve optional) all in one. You will need a bit more floor space to house this unit but by buying this, you can have a full gym with just one equipment and some some weights.View Deal

Wolverson HIIT Bench | Sale price £999 | Was £1,500 | You save £501 at Wolverson Fitness

The Wolverson HIIT Bench is a 3-in-1 HIIT workout gear which makes it an even better value for money option. It is a weight bench, a plyo box AND a storage system so you keep all your kettlebells and dumbbells all organised. The top pad is adjustable and there is even a rope anchor point to attach – you guessed it – battle ropes or resistance bands. The bench is easily moveable using the transport castors and the handle on the bench. Dimensions (in cm): L110 x W45 x H50. Now 30% off!View Deal

(Image credit: Perfect Fitness)

Other notable resistance training and fitness equipment deals