Where to buy treadmills online: the best exercise bike, rowing machine and fitness equipment deals with home delivery – Updated daily

The lockdown had some unexpected results when it comes to fitness: it seems that everyone is need of the best treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical trainer and rowing machines all of a sudden. Terms like 'where to find treadmills' and 'where to find kettlebells' have started trending on Google as people to set out to buy the best home gym equipment available on the market today.

This doesn't mean there are no great treadmill deals on the internet now, but you definitely have to do more to find them than just visiting mega retailers like Amazon, Argos or John Lewis. As well as that, to find the best cardio machine deals, you will have to be quick and check stock regularly as you go along.

If that sounds a bit too much of an effort, we are here to help: we will do the search for you and list all the best cardio equipment deals we could find here. All you have to do is to bookmark this page and come back regularly to see if there is anything you like and if so, buy it!

JTX Fitness has some fitness equipment, like a £625 treadmill or a vibration trainer for £999, that can be delivered within 10 days if you order it today. Even more exercise bikes and rowers can be preordered in May so have a look and see if you like either of JTX Fitness' offerings.

You know things are serious when the Fitness Superstore puts a temporary £200 minimum order value on every online order, coupled up with a 30 day delivery window. Yet, there are good bargains to find here still, and since most treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines cost more than £200, you don't have to worry about the minimum order value anyway.

No one can claim we don't go the extra mile here at T3: in our attempt to unearth any useful sources of fitness equipment we came across Expondo, which "is one of the leading marketplaces for professional equipment in Europe." Expondo's equipment is cheap but looks a decent quality, although we haven't tried them ourselves. If you are feeling brave – or desperate – enough to give it a go, by all means.

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

Decathlon sells everything from cheap footballs to thousand pound multi-gyms, but its website works similarly to Argos': you have to click on every item to see if they are actually in stock or not. Not the smoothest user experience for sure, but since they have an extensive library, it is worth to have a look around.

Wattbike has sold out two of its four products but thankfully the Wattbike Atom is still available to buy, albeit it will be delivered in 6-8 weeks. If you want something faster, you can consider getting the Wattbike Icon, which is a pricier but more competent too.

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

Best treadmill deals

JKFitness AeroHike 335 Incline Trainer | Sale price £1,199 | Was £1,999 | You save £800 at Fitness Superstore

The special 3-in-1 design of this treadmill combines the benefits of walking, hiking and running, all in one one indoor fitness machine. The AeroHike 335 Incline Treadmill comes with 40 gradient levels for a workout that – according to JKFitness – can "burn up to 1413 calories per hour more than a standard flat treadmill". If you are after some weight loss gains, the AeroHike 335 Incline Treadmill might just help you lose weight faster.View Deal

Reebok One GT30 Treadmill | Buy it for £379.99 at Argos

For the time being, it seems like you can actually order the Reebok One GT30 treadmill. Although it is cheap, this treadmill has decent specs: a maximum speed of 16 km/h, 12 incline levels and a centre console that provides feedback on your performance including: time, speed, distance, calories and heart rate. The running surface is decent but probably there is not much impact force reduction under the belt, so running on this treadmill is probably not the most silent activity.View Deal

Horizon Elite T4000 Folding Treadmill | Sale price £1,499 | Was £1,999 | You save £500 at The Fitness Superstore

The Elite T4000 is driven by a powerful and quiet 2.5 CHP digital drive motor, has a maximum speed of 20km/h and can simulate up to 14% inclines. The orthopaedic belt of this treadmill absorbs shock to support your muscles and joints. With 12 built-in programmes, there is a vast variety of workouts to support your fitness goals, such as Stamina Builder and the Weight Loss programme. Considering the circumstances, this is one of the best treadmill deals on the market today!View Deal

Best exercise bike and elliptical trainer deals

NordicTrack VR25 Recumbent Exercise Bike | Sale price £999 | Was £1,199 | You save £200 at NordicTrack

NordicTrack is sold out of everything, apart from a few options, but thankfully, they still have the VR25 bike in stock. This recumbent bike comes with a built in fan, a 7" capacitive touch screen, Bluetooth chest strap compatibility (sold separately) and dual speaks too. The 11 kilo flywheel provides a whole range of resistance options too.View Deal

Bowflex MAX Trainer M8 | Sale price £1,999 | Was £2,999 | You save £1,000 at The Fitness Superstore

Good news: buying the Bowflex MAX Triner M8 qualifies for free delivery. Better still, this elliptical trainer is made by one of the most trusted brands in the industry and also, you can buy it for a £1,000 less now. Bad news: even with the discount, it still costs a pretty penny, but on the upside, there are finance options available on it and come to think of it, you are spending money on your health and well-being, so there is that.View Deal

Best rowing machine deals

WaterRower Classic Rowing Machine with S4 Performance Monitor, American Black Walnut | Buy it for £1,199 at John Lewis

WaterRowers are amazing fitness machines. Not only they provide an effective full body workout, the water moving around in the front tub creates the sensation that you are rowing on open water. The WaterRower has the added benefit of looking absolutely gorgeous too so there is no need to wheel it out of sight when not in use. The rower could be stored uprights, however, when not in use, in case you are haven't got a lot of floorspace.View Deal

Octane Ro Indoor Rowing Machine | Sale price £1,695 | Was £1,995 | You save £300 at The Fitness Superstore

What an absolute unit! The self-powered Octane Ro uses a combined fan and magnetic brake resistance system with 10 resistance levels to accommodate everything from leisurely rows to gruelling HIIT sessions. To Ro has an oversized backlit LCD console for real-time performance feedback and includes metrics like strokes per minute, watts, distance, time, calories and heart rate. The Octane Ro is designed to be space efficient: just tip it over and store it upright when not in use.View Deal

Other notable fitness machine deals

GymRex Vibration Machine | Buy it for £325 at Expondo

For the price, the GymRex Vibration Machine is a steal. You have a vibration trainer with a large training platform (535 x 375 mm), a 200W motor, two resistance bands and a LED display too. There are three difficulty levels, 10 training programs, 99 speed levels and a BMI estimating function. The GymRex Vibration Machine looks sturdy as hell and only costs £325 with free delivery the UK. Order today, delivery is within 6 weeks.View Deal

