Where to buy treadmills online: the best exercise bike, rowing machine and fitness equipment deals with home delivery

Despite the recent announcement of the ease in lockdown measures, the best treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical trainer and rowing machines are still in high demand. Terms like 'where to find treadmills' and 'where to find weights' are trending on Google for a few weeks now as people to set out to buy the best home gym equipment available on the market today.

You can still find decent treadmill deals on the internet, although there is a bit more research needed to unearth the best cardio machine deals. Big retailers like Amazon, Argos or John Lewis have sporadic stock updates so it is advised to search out smaller sellers online if you are after the best fitness deals. As well as that, to find the best cardio machine deals, you will have to be quick and check stock regularly as you go along.

If that sounds a bit too much of an effort, we are here to help: we will do the search for you and list all the best cardio equipment deals we could find here. All you have to do is to bookmark this page and come back regularly to see if there is anything you like and if so, buy it!

JTX Fitness has some fitness equipment, like a £625 treadmill or a vibration trainer for £999, that can be delivered within 10 days if you order it today. Even more exercise bikes and rowers can be preordered in May so have a look and see if you like either of JTX Fitness' offerings.

You know things are serious when the Fitness Superstore puts a temporary £200 minimum order value on every online order, coupled up with a 30 day delivery window. Yet, there are good bargains to find here still, and since most treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines cost more than £200, you don't have to worry about the minimum order value anyway.

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

Decathlon sells everything from cheap footballs to thousand pound multi-gyms, but its website works similarly to Argos': you have to click on every item to see if they are actually in stock or not. Not the smoothest user experience for sure, but since they have an extensive library, it is worth to have a look around.

Wattbike has sold out two of its four products but thankfully the Wattbike Atom is still available to buy, albeit it will be delivered in 6-8 weeks. If you want something faster, you can consider getting the Wattbike Icon, which is a pricier but more competent too.

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

Best treadmill deals

Schwinn 510T Folding Treadmill | On sale for £999 | Was £1,399 | You save £400 at Fitness Superstore

Back in stock! Schwinn is renowned for its cardio machines so you can't really go wrong with the 510T Folding Treadmill. Despite the space-saver design, the Schwinn 510T sports a 2.6 CHP motor that can deliver a top speed of 16 kph, with inclines of up to 10%. In order to reduce impact to your joints, the Schwinn 510T features a SoftTrack Cushioning System and boasts a generous 508mm x 1397mm running belt as well.View Deal

JKFitness AeroHike 335 Incline Trainer | Sale price £1,199 | Was £1,999 | You save £800 at Fitness Superstore

The special 3-in-1 design of this treadmill combines the benefits of walking, hiking and running, all in one one indoor fitness machine. The AeroHike 335 Incline Treadmill comes with 40 gradient levels for a workout that – according to JKFitness – can "burn up to 1413 calories per hour more than a standard flat treadmill". If you are after some weight loss gains, the AeroHike 335 Incline Treadmill might just help you lose weight faster.View Deal

Best exercise bike and elliptical trainer deals

Schwinn 570U Upright Cycle | On sale for £499 | Was £675 | You save £176 at Fitness Superstore

A budget Sccwinn exercise bike, the 570U Upright Cycle features 29 programmes, heart rate monitoring, Schwinn DualTrack displays and 25 resistance levels. That is a lot for £499. Given it's a Schwinn product, the quality is probably alright too.View Deal

NordicTrack E8.2 Elliptical Trainer | On sale for £699 | Was £849 | You save £150 at Fitness Superstore

This NordicTrack Elliptical Trainer comes with a 5" coloured display, Silent Magnetic Resistance technology and 20 resistance levels to provide a full body workout in your home gym. Included in the price is 12 Month iFIT Membership, with which you can access a library of workouts to really get the most out of the E8.2. Automatically track your progress, replicate real-life runs with Google Maps, compete with your friends and custom-tailor your training to your specific goals.View Deal

Bowflex MAX Trainer M8 | Sale price £1,999 | Was £2,999 | You save £1,000 at The Fitness Superstore

Good news: buying the Bowflex MAX Triner M8 qualifies for free delivery. Better still, this elliptical trainer is made by one of the most trusted brands in the industry and also, you can buy it for a £1,000 less now. Bad news: even with the discount, it still costs a pretty penny, but on the upside, there are finance options available on it and come to think of it, you are spending money on your health and well-being, so there is that.View Deal

Best rowing machine deals

FluidRower Apollo V Fluid Rower | On sale for £945 | Was £1,425 | You save £480 at Fitness Superstore

Similar to the excellent WaterRower Natural Series, the FluidRower Apollo V Fluid Rower uses water as resistance: the harder you row, the more resistance it provides. The Apollo V comes with an improved LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity to integrate with rowing and fitness apps and auto-level adjust with inbuilt potentiometer that changes the level shown on the monitor according to the selector dial level. Can be stored upright when not in use.View Deal

Octane Ro Indoor Rowing Machine | Sale price £1,695 | Was £1,995 | You save £300 at The Fitness Superstore

What an absolute unit! The self-powered Octane Ro uses a combined fan and magnetic brake resistance system with 10 resistance levels to accommodate everything from leisurely rows to gruelling HIIT sessions. To Ro has an oversized backlit LCD console for real-time performance feedback and includes metrics like strokes per minute, watts, distance, time, calories and heart rate. The Octane Ro is designed to be space efficient: just tip it over and store it upright when not in use.View Deal

Out of stock items

NordicTrack T10.0 Folding Treadmill | On sale for £999 | Was £1,199 | You save £200 at Fitness Superstore

Now sold out. NordicTrack is a reliable choice when it comes to home cardio machines and this particular model seems like a good choice for people with not much space in their abode. The NordicTrack T10.0 Folding Treadmill is complete with digital quick incline control ranging from 0-12% and digital quick speed control from 0-22 km/h. The belt is cushioned so it is good for your knees and the downstairs neighbour as well.View Deal

Body Power SP.IC14 Indoor Studio Cycle | On sale for £249 | Was £299 | You save £ 50 at Fitness Superstore

Now sold out. Even at full price, the Body Power SP.IC14 Indoor Studio Cycle is a bargain, let alone when you can also save an extra £50 on it. Don't get me wrong, this is not a Wattbike or Peloton bike but it's decent enough for beginner home workouts. The basic LCD screen provides feedback on speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate via the EKG grips.View Deal

Horizon Elite T4000 Folding Treadmill | Sale price £1,499 | Was £1,999 | You save £500 at The Fitness Superstore

The Elite T4000 is driven by a powerful and quiet 2.5 CHP digital drive motor, has a maximum speed of 20km/h and can simulate up to 14% inclines. The orthopaedic belt of this treadmill absorbs shock to support your muscles and joints. With 12 built-in programmes, there is a vast variety of workouts to support your fitness goals, such as Stamina Builder and the Weight Loss programme. Considering the circumstances, this is one of the best treadmill deals on the market today!View Deal

NordicTrack VR25 Recumbent Exercise Bike | Sale price £999 | Was £1,199 | You save £200 at NordicTrack

Now out of stock. NordicTrack is sold out of everything, apart from a few options, but thankfully, they still have the VR25 bike in stock. This recumbent bike comes with a built in fan, a 7" capacitive touch screen, Bluetooth chest strap compatibility (sold separately) and dual speaks too. The 11 kilo flywheel provides a whole range of resistance options too.View Deal

WaterRower Classic Rowing Machine with S4 Performance Monitor, American Black Walnut | Buy it for £1,199 at John Lewis

Now out of stock. WaterRowers are amazing fitness machines. Not only they provide an effective full body workout, the water moving around in the front tub creates the sensation that you are rowing on open water. The WaterRower has the added benefit of looking absolutely gorgeous too so there is no need to wheel it out of sight when not in use. The rower could be stored uprights, however, when not in use, in case you are haven't got a lot of floorspace.View Deal

Everlast R2.0 Rowing Machine | Sale price £349.99 | Was £379.99 | You save £30 at House of Fraser

Now out of stock. Will the Everlast R2.0 rowing machine last forEVER? Probably not. Is it cheap and cheerful, providing more than adequate full body workout options for beginners? Absolutely. You certainly get what you pay for when you buy the Everlast R2.0 Rowing Machine, nothing less and nothing more either. If you are on a budget but still want to have a good workout at home, this is the best option for you.View Deal

Reebok One GT30 Treadmill | Buy it for £379.99 at Argos

Now out of stock. For the time being, it seems like you can actually order the Reebok One GT30 treadmill. Although it is cheap, this treadmill has decent specs: a maximum speed of 16 km/h, 12 incline levels and a centre console that provides feedback on your performance including: time, speed, distance, calories and heart rate. The running surface is decent but probably there is not much impact force reduction under the belt, so running on this treadmill is probably not the most silent activity.View Deal

