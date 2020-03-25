Where to buy Nintendo Switch: The retailers who still have stock

Due to the current downturn in economies around the world many popular entertainment products are now becoming harder and harder to find in stock, such as the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite gaming consoles.

Both these consoles are perfect for prolonged periods of isolation, with the portable console capable of being enjoyed in any environment, and granting access to a simply massive library of great Nintendo Switch games.

Here at T3 we want to help people connect with top-rated technology and, as such, we've scoured through all the retailers of note to find out exactly who still has the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. Below you can find direct links to these retailers, as well as some highlight deals.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise | £199.99 at Argos

Argos currently have the turquoise colourway of the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock for its original launch price. Both the yellow and grey colour schemes are also available.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing Edition | £329.99 at Argos

Argos also has the lush new Animal Cross Edition of the full fat Switch in stock. This special edition comes with a custom design for the Switch hub and Joy-Con controllers, as well as the Animal Crossing game itself.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Coral Pink | £199.99 at Game

Game has the new Coral Pink colourway of the Switch Lite up for pre-order at £199.99. The console doesn't release until April 24, but if you're happy to wait you can lock your order in now.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Zacian and Zamazenta Edition | £278.57 at Amazon

For fans of Pokemon this Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite is just perfect, and it is in stock now at Amazon. At the time of writing there is 9 consoles left in stock.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | £199 at Currys

Currys is also currently selling the Nintendo Switch Lite at £199, and can be picked up in yellow, turquoise and grey for that figure. Currys also has some bundle with game deals on those consoles in stock, too.View Deal