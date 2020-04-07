Where to buy kettlebells: these stores still have kettlebells, dumbbells and cardio machines available for delivery

As people self-isolate, the demand for the best home gym equipment has gone through the roof. Top retailers from Amazon to Walmart are fresh out of any fitness equipment to sell, probably to their delight, as the usual trickle of orders for dumbbells, treadmills and the like turns into a flood. People are gobbling up home gym equipment like there is no tomorrow and the more general retailers can't cope with demand.

Weights – kettlebells and dumbbells – are particularly popular. The types most people would usually shop for, such as weight sets and spinlock or adjustable dumbbells like Bowflex, are like gold dust. In fact, even specialist retailer Fitness Superstore is out of some popular brands and types of dumbbell, barbell and benches.

Although a lot of the weights they have left are at either the lighter or heavier end of the scale, there are a few at around 5-6kg which will be of use to a lot of people, especially those who are doing exercises for beginners.

There are also some cardio machines left – and we can tell you they are in very short supply at Amazon, John Lewis and Argos, et al.

Before you order, please read Fitness Superstore's notice on delivery times and minimum order values here. You'll need to splash £200 minimum.

Alternatively, you can try your luck at Decathlon and see if they have any products left in stock. The last time we looked, they did not.

Our pick of the best fitness equipment deals

Body Power Neoprene Covered Kettlebell 10kg | Buy it for £22.99 each at Fitness Superstore

The Bodypower Neoprene Covered Kettlebell is built with solid cast iron for durability, along with its neoprene coating to prevent scratching, splitting and scuffing and to protect both the kettlebell and flooring. Not all weight options are available to buy but you can still get a few different sizes: 4kg, 6kg, 8kg and 10kg. The different weight options are colour coded for easier identification.View Deal

Buy this 8 kg kettlebell at Ebay for £45.49

Okay, so this might not be a branded kettlebell on Ebay but the seller has 100% positive feedback so there is hope it's not a plastic toy being sold as a home gym weight. These kettlebells are made of vinyl plastic and colour coded for easy selection. The price is for a single kettlebell, so please bear this in mind.View Deal

Muscle Squad Competition Kettlebell 8 kg | Buy it for £50 at Ebay

So, you can buy an 8 kilo Muscle Squad competition kettlebell for £50 but you can also buy the 28 kg version for a £120 and the 32 kg one for £130. Bargain! Getting two 8-kilo bells for a £100 (free delivery) is not too bad, actually, considering the circumstances. Seller has a 100% feedback, too.View Deal

TuffStuff CMB-375 Evolution Series Light Commercial Bench | Sale price £499 | Was £749 | You save £250 at Fitness Superstore

Part of their Evolution series, the Tuff Stuff Evolution Light Commercial Bench is your new best friend for pumping iron in your home gym. For decline use, there’s a secure leg hold down support for safety. Built in handle and transport wheels are included for easy roll-away. Now 33% off until stocks last (so not for too long)!View Deal

Body Power Studio Rubber Dumbbells – 5kg (Pair) | Sale Price £26.99 | Was £40.99 | You save £15 at Fitness Superstore

NOW SOLD OUT, STOCK COMING SOON – The rubber casing of the Body Power Studio Rubber Dumbbells protects both your floors and equipment, whilst being durable enough to not crack, chip or fade. Featuring a non-slip handle design, the BodyPower Studio Dumbbell is safe to use in a home gym setting and the numbered ends also allow quick weight identification. Not like you will be able to buy it in many different weight options at the moment, unfortunately.View Deal

Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells – 6Kg (x2) | Sale price £28.49 | Was £54.99 | You save £26.50 at Fitness Superstore

NOW SOLD OUT, STOCK COMING SOON – Okay, you might have to order more than just one pair of the Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells to meet the minimum order value but that doesn't mean these are bad value in general – quite the contrary. The good news is that weights racks are definitely not in short supply at Fitness Superstore, so you'll have plenty of storage options on top of the usual 'under the bed' method.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | Sale price £225 | Was £249 | Save £24 at Fitness Superstore

NOW SOLD OUT, STOCK COMING SOON. Not only it is still in stock but the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell has also been discounted. Even taking into the gigantic minimum order value into account, you can still just order this one kettlebell and have it delivered within a reasonable amount of time.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell review: your new home gym staple weight

Body Power Smith Half Rack | Sale price £699 | Was £1,199 | You save £500 at Fitness Superstore

£500 off a Smith machine that can be used at home? What?! Smith machines are the safer versions of bench presses and are ideal for solo workouts. This particular model can also be used as a pull up bar, but you can perform compound movements like squats and bent over rows too, using the Body Power Smith Half Rack. You might need some plates, though.View Deal