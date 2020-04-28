Where to buy kettlebell and home gym equipment online: the best fitness deals NOW with home delivery

We are seeing a surge in demand for the best home gym equipment and it is getting harder to know where to buy kettlebells and to find a decent fitness machine deal. All the best dumbbells and best kettlebells, like the excellent Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells or the equally versatile Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell, are long gone, but if you're vigilant enough, you can still find excellent home gym deals at selected retailers like Fitness Superstore, JTX Fitness, Expondo and more.

• JTX Fitness has some cardio machines that can be delivered within 10 days – check them out here!

After all the home weights have been sold out, it was time for people to move on to buy all the best treadmills, best turbo trainers and best rowing machines. In fact, many of the best value-for-money cardio machines are gone for good, for the time being anyway. To make things even worse, even large retailers, like John Lewis, flat out refuses to deliver anything that needs two delivery people to handle.

• Shop for treadmills at Fitness Superstore

After four weeks of not being able to buy anything apart from 0.5kg kettlebells and £3,000 treadmills, some items are finally back in stock. For example, the Body Power Vinyl kettlebell set – which includes a 6kg, an 8kg and a 10kg bell – can be bought for £31.99 at the Fitness Superstore. This is not a Bowflex quality home weight set, but for someone who doesn't want to spend much to kit out their home gym, it would do just fine.

• Shop fitness equipment at Expondo

No one can claim we don't go the extra mile here at T3: in our attempt to unearth any useful sources of fitness equipment we came across Expondo, which "is one of the leading marketplaces for professional equipment in Europe." Expondo's equipment is cheap and looks a decent quality too, although we haven't tried them ourselves but if you are feeling brave – or desperate – enough to give it a go, by all means.

• Try your luck buying home gym equipment at Argos

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

• Buy fitness machines at John Lewis

John Lewis always has more upmarket exercise bikes, elliptical machines and treadmills but the choice can be rather limited. Also anything too heavy for one person to carry, they currently cannot deliver, although click and collect from Waitrose or Co-op may be an option in some cases.

Now, it is not often we say this, but have you considered shopping at Sports Direct? They don't just sell Lonsdale tracksuits, contrary to popular belief, and have a surprising amount of home gym equipment left to buy, with free delivery on orders over £50. Please allow up to 10 days for delivery.

• Shop for home gym equipment at Sports Direct

Items on sale include 8kg kettlebells, some cardio machines from Reebok, Adidas and Daum, whoever they are. There's also weights racks and balance benches, which is admittedly a bit more esoteric. Well it's better than nothing, isn't it?

Alternatively, you can try your luck at Decathlon and see if they have any products left in stock. The last time we looked, they did not.

Wattbike still has supplies of its smart trainer bikes ready for delivery. Trust us, that will help you burn calories in no time.

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

Best kettlebell deals

Body Power Neoprene Covered Kettlebell 8kg | Buy it for £18.49 (each) at Fitness Superstore

The Bodypower Neoprene Covered Kettlebell is built with solid cast iron for durability, along with its neoprene coating to prevent scratching, splitting and scuffing and to protect both the kettlebell and flooring. Not all weight options are available to buy but you can still get a few different sizes: 4kg, 6kg and 8kg. The different weight options are colour coded for easier identification.

Body Power Vinyl Kettlebell Set 6kg/8kg/10kg (B-GRADE) | Sale price £31.99 | Was £70.99 | You save £40 at The Fitness Superstore

We are not going to lie: this Body Power Vinyl kettlebell set won't end up on many best kettlebell lists. Nevertheless, this is a good value for money set that includes three kettlebells, suitable for home or light commercial environments, so one can assume the bells are at least somewhat durable. An anti-slip base protects your flooring and prevents the kettlebells from toppling over. Set includes: 1 x 6kg (dark grey), 1 x 8kg (yellow) and 1 x 10kg (green). Please note these Kettlebells are B GRADE so might show some defects (marks/chips etc.)

Body Power 40kg Vinyl Coated Kettlebell – Single | Sale price £92.99 | Was £139.99 | You save £37 at Fitness Superstore

This is not a child's toy for sure! This 40 kilo lump of iron is only recommended for seasoned Crossfitters and people with serious core and glute strength and enormous arm and back muscles. On the other hand, the Body Power 40kg Vinyl Coated Kettlebell is heavy enough to do proper deadlifts with. Brutal.

Best multi gym deals

Life Fitness G2 Multi Gym | Buy it for £1,595 at Fitness Superstore

Life Fitness G2 is a versatile home resistance machine with an impressive 160lb/73kg weight stack, plenty for most beginners and even somewhat experienced gym-goers. The Life Fitness G2 could turn your home into an actual gym and if you add the optional leg press/calf raise and 50lb (23 kg) add-on kit, there really won't be any reason to go back to the gym, even after the lockdown ends.

GymRex Multi-gym Machine 7-in-1 | Buy it for £435 at Expondo

Most usually I don't get too excited over random gym machines but the GymRex Multi-gym machine is cheap as chips and has a decline sit up bench, a roman chair and preacher pad attachment as well! Plus your usual stuff, like pull down cable machine and flyer arms, all for £435 with free delivery to the UK. The weight stack is 45 kilo, which is not too heavy but even throwing in some extra weight would not make this setup expensive at all. Order today, delivery is within 6 weeks.

Best weight bench deals

TuffStuff CMB-375 Evolution Series Light Commercial Bench | Sale price £499 | Was £749 | You save £250 at Fitness Superstore

Part of their Evolution series, the Tuff Stuff Evolution Light Commercial Bench is your new best friend for pumping iron in your home gym. For decline use, there's a secure leg hold down support for safety. Built in handle and transport wheels are included for easy roll-away. Now 33% off until stocks last (so not for too long)!

Wolverson HIIT Bench | Sale price £999 | Was £1,500 | You save £501 at Wolverson Fitness

The Wolverson HIIT Bench is a 3-in-1 HIIT workout gear which makes it an even better value for money option. It is a weight bench, a plyo box AND a storage system so you keep all your kettlebells and dumbbells all organised. The top pad is adjustable and there is even a rope anchor point to attach – you guessed it – battle ropes or resistance bands. The bench is easily moveable using the transport castors and the handle on the bench. Dimensions (in cm): L110 x W45 x H50. Now 30% off!

Best cardio machine deals

Horizon Elite T4000 Folding Treadmill | Sale price £1,499 | Was £1,999 | You save £500 at The Fitness Superstore

The Elite T4000 is driven by a powerful and quiet 2.5 CHP digital drive motor, has a maximum speed of 20km/h and can simulate up to 14% inclines. The orthopaedic belt of this treadmill absorbs shock to support your muscles and joints. With 12 built-in programmes, there is a vast variety of workouts to support your fitness goals, such as Stamina Builder and the Weight Loss programme. Considering the circumstances, this is one of the best treadmill deals on the market today!

Bowflex MAX Trainer M8 | Sale price £1,999 | Was £2,999 | You save £1,000 at The Fitness Superstore

Good news: buying the Bowflex MAX Triner M8 qualifies for free delivery. Better still, this elliptical trainer is made by one of the most trusted brands in the industry and also, you can buy it for a £1,000 less now. Bad news: even with the discount, it still costs a pretty penny, but on the upside, there are finance options available on it and come to think of it, you are spending money on your health and well-being, so there is that.

GymRex Vibration Machine | Buy it for £325 at Expondo

For the price, the GymRex Vibration Machine is a steal. You have a vibration trainer with a large training platform (535 x 375 mm), a 200W motor, two resistance bands and a LED display too. There are three difficulty levels, 10 training programs, 99 speed levels and a BMI estimating function. The GymRex Vibration Machine looks sturdy as hell and only costs £325 with free delivery the UK. Order today, delivery is within 6 weeks.

Octane Ro Indoor Rowing Machine | Sale price £1,695 | Was £1,995 | You save £300 at The Fitness Superstore

What an absolute unit! The self-powered Octane Ro uses a combined fan and magnetic brake resistance system with 10 resistance levels to accommodate everything from leisurely rows to gruelling HIIT sessions. To Ro has an oversized backlit LCD console for real-time performance feedback and includes metrics like strokes per minute, watts, distance, time, calories and heart rate. The Octane Ro is designed to be space efficient: just tip it over and store it upright when not in use.

Out of stock items (stock checked regularly)

Schwinn 510T Folding Treadmill | Sale price £949 | Was £1,399 | You save £450 at The Fitness Superstore

NOW OUT OF STOCK. The Schwinn 510T treadmill features the SoftTrack Cushioning System for reduce impact force on your joints and a generous 508mm x 1397mm running belt. This foldable home cardio machine has 16 workout programmes which can be accessed on the integrated blue backlit display. Kickstand storage frees up important floor space when the 510T's not in use, with front transport wheels for added convenience.

York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set | Buy it for £59.99 at the Fitness Superstore

NOW OUT OF STOCK. Ideal for starters, the York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set features knurled handles for a secure grip, plastic spinlock collars and solid, durable weight plates. considering you can't buy any reasonably priced home weight sets anywhere at the moment, this might be your best option to get an adjustable dumbbell set for under £500 for a while.

Body Power Studio Rubber Dumbbells – 5kg (Pair) | Sale Price £26.99 | Was £40.99 | You save £15 at Fitness Superstore

NOW SOLD OUT, STOCK COMING SOON – The rubber casing of the Body Power Studio Rubber Dumbbells protects both your floors and equipment, whilst being durable enough to not crack, chip or fade. Featuring a non-slip handle design, the BodyPower Studio Dumbbell is safe to use in a home gym setting and the numbered ends also allow quick weight identification. Not like you will be able to buy it in many different weight options at the moment, unfortunately.

Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells – 6Kg (x2) | Sale price £28.49 | Was £54.99 | You save £26.50 at Fitness Superstore

NOW SOLD OUT, STOCK COMING SOON – Okay, you might have to order more than just one pair of the Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells to meet the minimum order value but that doesn't mean these are bad value in general – quite the contrary. The good news is that weights racks are definitely not in short supply at Fitness Superstore, so you'll have plenty of storage options on top of the usual 'under the bed' method.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | Sale price £229 | Was £249 | Save £24 at Fitness Superstore

OUT OF STOCK | Not only it is still in stock but the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell has also been discounted. Even taking into the gigantic minimum order value into account, you can still just order this one kettlebell and have it delivered within a reasonable amount of time.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell review: your new home gym staple weight

Body Power Smith Half Rack | Sale price £699 | Was £1,199 | You save £500 at Fitness Superstore

NOW OUT OF STOCK. £500 off a Smith machine that can be used at home? What?! Smith machines are the safer versions of bench presses and are ideal for solo workouts. This particular model can also be used as a pull up bar, but you can perform compound movements like squats and bent over rows too, using the Body Power Smith Half Rack. You might need some plates, though.