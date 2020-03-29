This store still has a LOT of home gym dumbbells, weights and cardio machines available for delivery

As people self-isolate, the demand for the best home gym equipment has gone through the roof. To the extent that a lot of it has sold out. Top retailers from Amazon to Walmart are fresh out of any fitness equipment to sell, probably to their delight, as the usual trickle of orders for dumbbells, treadmills and the like turns into a flood. People are gobbling up home gym equipment like there is no tomorrow and the more general retailers can't cope with demand. That leaves home gym specialists like Fitness Superstore as the last game in town, at least for the next month or so. Fitness Superstore sells high quality equipment at often greatly reduced prices, and more importantly, it actually has stuff left to sell to you.

Weights – particularly dumbbells and weights benches – are particularly popular. The types most people would usually shop for, such as weight sets and spinlock or adjustable dumbbells like Bowflex, are like gold dust. In fact, even specialist retailer Fitness Superstore is out of some popular brands and types of dumbbell, barbell and benches., It does, however, have some more obscure types of weight still in stock, as well as some surprisingly excellent weights benches.

Although a lot of the weights they have left are at either the lighter or heavier end of the scale, there are a few at around 5-6kg which will be of use to a lot of people, especially those who are doing exercises for beginners.

There are also some cardio machines left – and we can tell you they are in very short supply at Amazon, John Lewis et al.

Before you order, please read Fitness Superstore's notice on delivery times and minimum order values here. You'll need to splash £200 minimum.

Body-Solid Pro Club Line Commercial Flat/Incline/Decline Utility Bench | Sale price £349 | Was £439 | You save £90 at Fitness Superstore

A commercial bench for under £350, have we all gone mad? The Body-Solid Pro Club Line Commercial Utility Bench might not have a rack for a barbell but it is probably not a big deal for anyone planning on building a home gym, barbell not being on top of the priority list. Get this bench, the hex dumbbells and the kettlebell, and you are sorted for a good upper body workout.View Deal

Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells – 6Kg (x2) | Sale price £28.49 | Was £54.99 | You save £26.50 at Fitness Superstore

Okay, you might have to order more than just one pair of the Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells to meet the minimum order value but that doesn't mean these are bad value in general – quite the contrary. The good news is that weights racks are definitely not in short supply at Fitness Superstore, so you'll have plenty of storage options on top of the usual 'under the bed' method.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | Sale price £225 | Was £249 | Save £24 at Fitness Superstore

Not only it is still in stock but the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell has also been discounted. Even taking into the gigantic minimum order value into account, you can still just order this one kettlebell and have it delivered within a reasonable amount of time.View Deal

Body Power Smith Half Rack | Sale price £699 | Was £1,199 | You save £500 at Fitness Superstore

£500 off a Smith machine that can be used at home? What?! Smith machines are the safer versions of bench presses and are ideal for solo workouts. This particular model can also be used as a pull up bar, but you can perform compound movements like squats and bent over rows too, using the Body Power Smith Half Rack. You might need some plates, though.View Deal