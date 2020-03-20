Hand sanitizer: Where you can buy hand sanitizer

Hand santizer is perhaps the most in-demand item in the world right now, as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak. If you've been struggling to get hold of some, we've done the legwork for you. Read on for a guide to where to buy hand sanitizer (hand sanitiser) right now. Stocks are looking seriously depleted, but we're monitoring the situation and constantly updating this page with any new supplies as they become available. Please don't purchase more than you need.

People have been advised to wash their hands or use alcohol gel regularly, as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19. Remember that while hand sanitizer is handy to have if you're out and about, it's not essential. Medical bodies say that using soap and water and following the correct hand washing steps is just as effective against coronavirus.

While normal hand sanitizer brands struggle to get back in the game, we've been seeing new supplies coming from a range of unexpected sources. In the UK, brewery Brewdog is using its Scottish distillery to make 'Punk Sanitiser' to be supplied to those in need, while in the US there was controversy when it was announced that prison inmates would be producing hand sanitizer.

However, if you're after alcohol gel from a normal retailer, read on. Here's where to buy hand sanitizer right now. If you can't get hold of any right now, check back later, because we're updating this page regularly.

Where to buy hand sanitizer in the US

Dial Professional Foaming Hand Sanitizer: $17.57 at Staples

This 15.2oz pump-top hand santizer is in stock at Staples right now. It has a foaming consistency rather than a gel, but should be just as effective against germs. We're not sure when you'll actually receive this though – it's only available to backorder, and there's a note about delayed delivery due to increased demand.

Shop all available hand sanitizer at Staples

Hand Sanitizer 3 pack | $15 at Cabinet

This instant hand sanitizer spray contains 70% alcohol, plus a blend of lemongrass oil, lemon, pine, orange peel, and cypress leaves. It's in stock at Cabinet right now.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer (33.8 fl oz): $5.49 at Target

Note: Available for pickup only, and we're not sure which (if any) stores actually have it in stock. This 1L tun of hand sanitizer promises to kill 99.99% of illness-causing germs.

OUT OF STOCK Purell foaming hand sanitizer refill | $93.99 at Staples

This 3-pack of Purell Advanced Instant Foaming Hand Sanitizer (1200 ml) is available to buy at Staples. It's a refill for FMX Dispenser. Delivery of this item could potentially be delayed, though.



Where to buy hand sanitizer in the UK

Alcohol hand sanitizer 3-pack | £19.95 at ebay

This 3-pack of 75ml tubs of hand sanitiser is in stock on ebay right now. It promises same-day dispatch and delivery within 24-48 hours in the UK.

Mylee antibacterial hand santizer 500ml | £29.99 at ebay

This Mylee hand sanitizer gel is available, with free UK delivery, at ebay. It contains 70% alcohol to effectively kill germs.

Hand sanitiser 240ml | £16.99 at ebay

Grab this 75% alcohol hand sanitizer gel at ebay for £16.99 right now. Free shipping is included.

Click and collect at Superdrug

While Superdrug has no hand sanitizer to be delivered via online order, it does offer the option to ‘Order & Collect’ from your local store. Naturally, this is subject to availability at said shop.

NOT AVAILABLE Anti Bac+ hand sanitizer | £7.79 at Staples

Pick up this 500ml bottle of AF Cleaning Anti Bac+ Sanitizing Hand Rub is on sale at Staples right now, for delivery in 10-13 days.

NOT AVAILALBLE Purell Advanced Hygienic Hand Rub refill | £19.19 at Staples

Delivery of this 1200ml refill cartridge of Purell hand sanitizer gel is scheduled for 12-15 days' time. Order at Staples now.

NOT AVAILABLE AHS Alcohol hand gel | £22.99 at Staples

Note: Due to increased demand, delivery to UK mainland is expected in 19-22 days. This mixture only contains 60% alcohol, which is below the recommended ratio for use against viruses. This package includes 6 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Carex Complete Moisture Plus Hand Gel: £1.55 at Boots

TEMPORARILY out of stock, sorry. This Carex hand sanitizer has built-in moisturiser, so it should dry your hands out less. This 50ml tub is ideal for popping into your bag.

How to make homemade hand sanitizer

Let's say you know you're going to be out an about without ready access to soap and water, but you haven't been able to get your hands on any ready-made hand sanitiser. According to experts including Dr Anne Marie Helmenstine (who holds a PhD in biomedial sciences), it is possible to make your own 'hand sanitiser' at home, using Isopropyl alcohol (known as rubbing alcohol) and aloe vera gel.

To make your own, simply mix together 2/3 cup of 99% rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup aloe vera gel. You can add 5-10 drops of essential oil to mask the smell of alcohol if you want, but this isn't essential. Then use a funnel to decant the mixture into a spray bottle or liquid soap container. Clearly label the bottle.

For your homemade hand sanitizer to work effectively, it needs to include at least 60% alcohol by volume. But if you don't include the aloe vera gel, it's going to dry your hands out pretty severely, pretty quickly.

Does hand sanitizer protect against coronavirus?

Because coronavirus is a new illness, the official medical line on this isn't clear-cut. The NHS website says, "we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person" and that "similar viruses are spread in cough droplets".

The NHS advises using hand sanitizer gel only if soap and water are unavailable. Other recommendations include using your sleeve or a tissue to cover your mouth when sneezing, putting used tissues straight into a bin and washing your hands afterwards.

Also bear in mind that while hand sanitizer gels seem like the foolproof way to get your hands as clean as possible, they're not the magic solution you might assume. First up, for the hand sanitizer gel to effectively kill germs, it needs to be at least 60% alcohol – to be safe, look for a 60-95% alcohol concentration, and avoid alcohol-free options.

There are also other things that can make the alcohol gel, or vodka, less effective than you'd hope. The CDC warns that if your hands are very dirty or greasy, this can stop hand sanitizers from working properly. You also need to make sure you're using enough gel, and that you're not wiping off the gel before it's properly dry. Seriously, washing your hands is easier.

While hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands, they don't eliminate all types of germs. For certain types of germ – including norovirus – soap and water is more effective, according to the CDC.

What should I do if I can't find hand sanitizer?

So you haven't been able to get hold of any hand sanitizer. Don't worry. It's time to turn to good old-fashioned soap and water. To help guard against catching or spreading coronavirus, the NHS recommends washing your hands with soap and water regularly, following the official hand washing steps, including when you get home or arrive at work.

You can pick up hand soap at your local supermarket, but if that's not possible you can also order online – head to Waitrose, Boots, Superdrug or any number of other online stores.

Once you've got your soap, it's time to brush up on your hand-washing technique. It's recommended you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Above is the official NHS video showing you how to wash your hands properly.

What if I end up unable to leave home?

If, though hopefully not, you end up self isolating or just find yourself unable or not wanting to go out, and you need entertainment, consider your options. Thankfully in today's connected world, movies and TV as well as big sporting events that go ahead can come to you, from all over the world.