Where to buy hand sanitizer: we've hunted down stock online

Hunting for hand santizer? You're not alone. People around the world have been advised to wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitiser to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has led to a massive shortage. However, there is hand sanitizer around if you know where to look.

We've been scouring the web looking for reputable retailers where it's still in stock to order in the United States, the UK and Australia (or use the links opposite to jump straight to your area). Read on for our findings.

If you're living in the US, stocks are looking seriously depleted. Barring a miracle, you're not going to be able to order any at your usual major chair stores. There are, however, a few independent retailers that still have stock for delivery. We're monitoring the situation and constantly updating this page with any new supplies as soon as they become available.

In the UK and Australia the picture is a little better, but the message is the same wherever you are: please don't buy more than you need. If manufacturers are ever going to catch up, everyone needs to start purchasing responsibly.

Also remember that while hand sanitizer is an easy option, medical bodies say that using soap and water and following the correct hand washing steps is just as effective against the spread of the virus.

Here's where to buy hand sanitizer right now. If you can't get hold of any, check back later, because we're updating this page every day.

USA: Where to buy hand sanitizer

Cabinet Preparedness Kit | $30 at Cabinet

This kit from Cabinet contains hand sanitizer spray (70% alcohol), as well as cold and flu medicine for day and night, and Acetaminophen. In short, it's a good pack to have if you're hit with flu-like symptoms. It's in stock now. There's also a "pay-what-you-can" policy for those in need.View Deal

Cabinet Fully Stocked Kit | $150 now $65 at Cabinet

Want to stock up your medicine cabinet while you're at home? This kit contains that all-important hand sanitizer, but also enough painkillers, fever reducers, cold and flu tablets and cough suppressants to see your family through (almost) anything this period at home might throw at you. View Deal

Hand sanitizer | From $9.99 at Vel-Ray

Vel-Ray Products usually manufacturers car waxes, polishes and fragrances. During the pandemic, it has switched over to focusing on hand sanitizer and hand soaps. Pick up hand sanitizer from $9.99 now. View Deal

Alcohol hand spray | From $8.95 at Radha Beauty

This alcohol hand spray is still in stock at Radha. It comes in 4oz bottles, and you can purchase in bulk for a discount. There's a lemongrass scent and it also contains aloe vera for softness. View Deal

Shop alcohol gel at Target

Shop all available hand sanitizer and soap at Staples

Staples stocks a wide range of hand sanitizers, including refill packs. Browse the range yourself here. A lot of it is currently out of stock right now, but it's worth double-checking – you might get lucky.



Hand Sanitizer | Various prices at Sears Marketplace

There are a few sellers offering Hand Sanitizer gel via Sears marketplace. Be wary of any price hikes, and also delivery delays.

View Deal

Browse all Purell products at Target

Stock is fluctuating all the time, so if you want to check stock yourself, head to this link.

View Deal

Walgreens Advanced Hand Sanitizer | $4 at Walgreens

This 28oz bottle of hand sanitizer is out of stock for delivery, but click through and you can check the inventory at your local store by entering your zip code.

View Deal

Purell Hand Sanitizer soothing gel with Aloe and Vitamin E | $2.99 at Target

This double-strength hand sanitizer comes with aloe and vitamin E to keep your hands soft – which could be a bit of a game-changer right now. Purell says one squirt of this is equal to two of another brand.

View Deal

UNAVAILABLE Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer | $2.99 at Target

This 8 fl oz pump bottle of Purell Naturals hand sanitizer is in stock at Target. It uses 'plant-based alcohol', but it still contains 70% ethanol which is what you're looking for in a hand sanitizer. There's also a 2oz pump bottle available for $1.99.

View Deal

UNAVAILABLE Up&Up Hand Sanitizer with Aloe | $1.89 at Target

This alcohol gel has refreshing aloe in it to keep your hands smooth and supple. There's a 32fl oz bottle or 8 fl oz version – click to see if it's available to order or pickup in your area. View Deal

UNAVAILABLE Up&Up hand sanitizer | $3.79 at Target

This 32fl oz pump-top bottle of hand sanitizer is in stock at Target. There's free order pickup at certain stores, and delivery in some areas. Click through to check availability.

View Deal

UK: Where to buy hand sanitiser

Lakeland hand sanitiser | £3.99 at ebay

Pick up a 12ml tube or 50ml tube of Lakeland hand sanitiser at ebay right now. It's made in the UK, shipped promptly from Sheffield and contains 60% alcohol.View Deal

mylee antibacterial hand sanitizer | £16.99 at ebay

Grab a 200ml pot of antibacterial hand sanitiser at ebay. It's made in the UK, and there's free postage. It contains the recommended 70% alcohol.

View Deal

Ramsbury Alcohol Hand Sanitiser (500ml) | £15 at Ramsbury farm shop

Ramsbury estates cover 19,000 acres of North East Wiltshire, West Berkshire and North Hampshire. To help with current shortages, it has switched production in its distillery to create a hand sanitiser, made from the base spirit Ramsbury produces. It's is 78-80% alcohol and follows the WHO-recommended formula. View Deal

250ml Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol | £7 at Markers Online

Markers Online is a small, UK-based pen company that uses isopropyl alcohol. It's now pivoted its operations and is making hand sanitizer, which is available to buy though its website. It's 75% alcohol and is based on the WHO-recommended formula.View Deal

AttackBac Hand Sanitizer (150ml) | £6.99 at AttackBac

For every bottle of this antibac spray sold, AttackBac will donate £1 to the NHS. It's lavender-scented, contains 70% alcohol, and has an atomiser spray head.

View Deal

IHS Instant Hand Sanitizer (30ml x 3) | £11.99 at ebay

Pick up this 3-pack of 30ml hand sanitizer at ebay right now. It does have a slightly homemade look to it, but it's from a top-rated UK seller so that's fairly reassuring. It contains 60% alcohol.View Deal

Acton Spirit hand sanitizer | £9 at Pai Skincare

This London-based brand offers a 'buy one, gift one' policy, which means for every tube of hand sanitiser gel you order, one goes to an NHS frontline worker, care home, homeless charity or beauty bank will receive a one too.View Deal

70% alcohol hand sanitiser | £9.95 at Farms2Fork

Farms2Fork provides food deliveries to those who are self-isolating, but also has a stock of hand sanitiser gel available to order. You can pick up a single 125ml bottle, or buy in bulk (handy for businesses).

View Deal

SOLD OUT The Bottle Club hand sanitizer | £4.99 at The Bottle Club

As you might suspect, the Bottle Club is usually all about booze. But right now it's also selling hand sanitizer – 55ml at 75% alcohol for under a fiver. Chuck in a nice bottle of red while you're at it and it's a one way ticket to a fun, and germ-free, evening in.

View Deal

UNAVAILABLE Carex hand sanitizer gel (50ml) | £1.00 at Tesco

This Carex Aloe Vera hand sanitizer contains 70% alcohol, and is quick dry. Pick up a 50ml bottle, in stock at Tesco right now. View Deal

SOLD OUT Medico hand sanitiser gel | £5.99 at ebay

With next day delivery if you order before 2pm, this could be a great way to get hold of some hand sanitiser gel fast. It comes from a UK seller but delivers worldwide, and contains the required 70% alcohol as well as aloe vera leaf extract to keep your hands soft. View Deal

UNAVAILABLE Essential Antibac handwash | £1.30 at Waitrose

Waitrose Essential handwash is a great staple to have in your house for regular hand washing. This 500ml tub has a pump top for easy application.

View Deal

Shop all hand sanitizers at ebay

Click and collect at Superdrug

While Superdrug has no hand sanitizer to be delivered via online order, it does offer the option to ‘Order & Collect’ from your local store. Naturally, this is subject to availability at said shop.

View Deal

Australia: Where to buy hand sanitizer

Dettol Healthy Touch Instant Hand Sanitiser Refresh with Aloe Vera 200mL | AU$7.50 at Big W

Dettol is a trusted brand that you will see in most homes across the nation - its Healthy Touch instant hand sanitiser promises to kill 99.99% of germs as well leaving your hands feeling soft and refreshed thanks to the addition of aloe vera.

View Deal

Li’Tya Kunzea Hand Sanitiser 70mL | AU$21.85 at Catch

If you’re a bit fancy, this blended hand sanitiser with pure Australian kunzea essential oil would be right up your ally. The Li’Tya hand sanitiser is a powerful antiviral and anti-bacterial product that will leave your skin feeling silky smooth and smelling lovely.

View Deal

Li’Tya Eucalyptus Hand Sanitiser 70mL | AU$21.85 at Catch

Another Li’Tya hand sanitiser but this one is blended with aloe vera to hydrate, heal and leave your skin feeling soft and nourished. Blended with Australian eucalyptus essential oil, you can feel secure in knowing your hands are germ free while enjoying the scent of an iconic part of nature.

View Deal

Scotts Instant Hand Sanitiser (60mL) available in 3, 6, 12 or 24 packs | starting at AU$26.95 on eBay

Great for kids in school or travel (for essential travel only, of course) you can take the 60mL Scotts instant hand sanitiser wherever you go. This product is Australian made, contains 70% ethanol and can be purchased in bulk in either 3, 6, 12 or 24 packs through eBay.

View Deal

Sensori Hydra & Detox Hand Sanitiser (100mL) | AU$39 at David Jones

Trying to get your hands on some hand sanitiser but aren’t having much luck? Have no fear, David Jones is here! DJ's is one of the few retailers left that still stock the prized germ-killer so don’t waste time, grab yours today through the David Jones online store.

View Deal

50ML Organic Choice Hand Sanitiser (4 pack) | AU$49.95 at Crazysales

This may be an expensive option but if you're a fan of organic, you can grab the Organic Choice hand sanitiser through the Crazysales online store (there's also an eight pack for AU$94.95) . Each bottle is a perfect travel-size 50mL, contains aloe vera to keep your hands moisturised, and you only need to use a tiny pea-sized amount to kill unwanted germs. This product is also Australian made and owned.

View Deal

How to make homemade hand sanitizer

Let's say you know you're going to be out an about without ready access to soap and water, but you haven't been able to get your hands on any ready-made hand sanitiser. According to experts including Dr Anne Marie Helmenstine (who holds a PhD in biomedial sciences), it is possible to make your own 'hand sanitiser' at home, using Isopropyl alcohol (known as rubbing alcohol) and aloe vera gel.

To make your own, simply mix together 2/3 cup of 99% rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup aloe vera gel. You can add 5-10 drops of essential oil to mask the smell of alcohol if you want, but this isn't essential. Then use a funnel to decant the mixture into a spray bottle or liquid soap container. Clearly label the bottle.

For your homemade hand sanitizer to work effectively, it needs to include at least 60% alcohol by volume. But if you don't include the aloe vera gel, it's going to dry your hands out pretty severely, pretty quickly.

Does hand sanitizer protect against coronavirus?

Because coronavirus is a new illness, the official medical line on this isn't clear-cut. The NHS website says, "we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person" and that "similar viruses are spread in cough droplets".

The NHS advises using hand sanitizer gel only if soap and water are unavailable. Other recommendations include using your sleeve or a tissue to cover your mouth when sneezing, putting used tissues straight into a bin and washing your hands afterwards.

Also bear in mind that while hand sanitizer gels seem like the foolproof way to get your hands as clean as possible, they're not the magic solution you might assume. First up, for the hand sanitizer gel to effectively kill germs, it needs to be at least 60% alcohol – to be safe, look for a 60-95% alcohol concentration, and avoid alcohol-free options.

There are also other things that can make the alcohol gel, or vodka, less effective than you'd hope. The CDC warns that if your hands are very dirty or greasy, this can stop hand sanitizers from working properly. You also need to make sure you're using enough gel, and that you're not wiping off the gel before it's properly dry. Seriously, washing your hands is easier.

While hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands, they don't eliminate all types of germs. For certain types of germ – including norovirus – soap and water is more effective, according to the CDC.

What should I do if I can't find hand sanitizer?

So you haven't been able to get hold of any hand sanitizer. Don't worry. It's time to turn to good old-fashioned soap and water. To help guard against catching or spreading coronavirus, the NHS recommends washing your hands with soap and water regularly, following the official hand washing steps, including when you get home or arrive at work.

You can pick up hand soap at your local supermarket, but if that's not possible you can also order online – head to Waitrose, Boots, Superdrug or any number of other online stores.

Once you've got your soap, it's time to brush up on your hand-washing technique. It's recommended you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Above is the official NHS video showing you how to wash your hands properly.

How can I deal with self-isolation?

The UK has implemented a lockdown period, and in general everyone is advised to socially distance themselves right now. Thankfully in today's connected world, movies and TV can come to you, from all over the world.

