Where to buy a face mask: these brands have face masks for sale

Wondering where to buy a face mask? We're here to help. We've rounded up the best places to buy fabric face masks and surgical face masks in the US and the UK right now. If you're not sure what the deal is with face masks, we've also got a guide to which type of face mask works best against coronavirus, and information on if and why you should wear one. Use the jump links in the boxout to head straight to the section you want.

In Germany and France, people are required to wear face masks in certain situations, including when shopping and using public transport. In the US, they're also recommended when outside the house, but whether they're mandatory or not depends what state you're in. In the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson failed to address the question of face masks in his speech on 10 May, despite increasing speculation surrounding the issue.

In short, demand for fabric face masks has shot up all over the world, and you're unlikely to find stock at the retailers you'd usually turn to. Helpfully, lots of brands have risen to the occasion (especially in the States) and are busy producing face masks to meet this new need. We've found face masks for sale in the US, UK and Australia, ready to order, with speedy delivery. Read on for the best places to buy face masks right now.

Before you hit the Buy button, be aware that wearing a mask will not stop you from getting COVID-19. However, it could help protect others – if you're carrying the virus but not aware of it, donning a face mask if you're in an public place or an areas where it's difficult to socially distance effectively could help prevent others from catching it from you.

The specific guidelines for the wearing of face masks vary depending from country to country, but they're increasingly they're being recommended as a way of trying to slow the spread of COVID-19. Medical-grade face masks, including surgical masks and N95 masks, are in very short supply right now, so it's mainly non-medical face masks that are being recommended to the general public, and it's these we're focusing on here.

Should I be wearing a face mask?

The wearing of face masks and other mouth coverings continues to be a hot discussion topic, with official advice changing as we begin to understand more about COVID-19. At the start of April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the leading national public health institute in the US – altered its advice, and is now recommending people wear a non-medical face mask when out and about. Whether it's mandatory or not depends on which state you're in.

In the UK, the wearing of face masks is not included in official advice around Coronavirus prevention, although this position continues to come under scrutiny. In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has advised citizens to wear mask in enclosed spaces and situations where it's difficult to social distance effectively, such as in the supermarket and on public transport (read the official Scottish advice here), which represents a deviation from official UK advice.

What kind of face mask works best?

There are a lot of different types of face masks. The takeaway is that while medical grade respirator masks and surgical masks are the most effective, they're in extremely short supply around the world right now and should be reserved for healthcare workers. The general public should be opting for non-medical fabric face coverings. Here's a closer look at the different types of face mask.

Surgical masks

Surgical face masks are probably what you think of when you think of a face mask. These are disposable, single-use masks made from pleated synthetic fabric. The fabric is breathable and these masks don't form an airtight seal against the face. How well they filter pathogens varies according to different studies. They're in very short supply at the moment.

Respirator masks



Respirators are the most effective at filtering pathogens. These are fitted to the face and sealed to keep pathogens out, and tested rigorously by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

There are a few different types, with different efficiency rates. For particles 100-300 nanometres in size: N95 respirators can filter 95% of particles; N99 respirators filter 99% of particles; and N100 respirators filter 99.7% of particles. Coronavirus is estimated to be 125 nm in size.

Respirator masks are in short supply at the moment.

Fabric face masks

Finally, there's homemade fabric masks, which are the least effective of the bunch at filtering pathogens. However, the research we have so far suggests that wearing one is still much better than not wearing one when it comes to reducing the likelihood of you unknowingly passing on the virus to others.

There are a few elements that affect how effective cloth face masks are at filtering pathogens. One is the fabric it's made from – porous fabrics don't keep out tiny droplets very well. The CDC suggests two layers of tightly woven 100% cotton. Adding a filter, such as a coffee filter or paper towel, can help make your fabric face mask more effective.

Fit is also all-important. Gaps around your nose and jaw will make your mask much less effective. If your mask fits snugly around your nose and face, this should help improve the situation.

Can a face mask protect me from coronavirus?

The wearing of face masks is geared more towards keeping others healthy than protecting yourself; if someone with COVID-19 wears a face mask, this could prevent them from accidentally infecting other people. This is all the more important as the highest amount of viral transmission happens early on in the course of the disease, which means people may be contagious before they start showing symptoms.

The reason there's a lack of consensus regarding whether you should be wearing a face mask is because as of yet, we don't have strong evidence to say it will have a positive impact to slow transmission. Some experts fear that recommending masks could have a knock-on effect of making people less disciplined about social distancing rules. There's also no getting away from the fact that there's a massive shortage of face masks, and encouraging everyone to wear one could reduce availability for the medical professionals and healthcare workers who need it most.

Where to buy a face mask in the US

In the US, plenty of brands have shifted their usual production line to include face masks in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Lots of suppliers are also doing their bit to help by adopting a buy-one-donate-one approach, or donating profits to COVID response efforts.

Medical face masks | 50 for $29.99 at NewEgg

If you're working in a healthcare capacity, head to NewEgg to pick up these medical face masks. There's a limit of one per customer, but there's 50 in a box so it'll last you a while. Ships from the United States, and delivery times are super-speedy.View Deal

Reusable face masks | 5 for $25 at Reformation

Free shipping – Pick up a multi-pack of 5 face masks at Reformation, and you can buy another set to donate to those in need. It works out at a bargain price of just $5 a mask, and your order will ship in 3-7 days.View Deal

Protective face mask with filter | $36 for 4 at Vida

Vida face masks include a multi-layer PM2.5 Filter featuring 2 layers of Meltblown Filter and 1 layer of Carbon Activated Fabric, to effectively filter out particles. There are also adjustable straps and an integrated metal strip to keep the fit snug around your nose. Pick up one for $10 or get a multipack for a discount. Suitable for adults and children aged 5 and up.View Deal

Disposable face masks | Available to bulk buy at Gear Best

If you're a carer or need a medical-grade face mask, head to Gear Best. There are plenty of multipacks available to order right now, many with discounts (including a surprising number of flash sales) and speedy shipping options available. View Deal

Face masks | $18 for one at Vistaprint

These masks aren't the cheapest in this list, but they do look to be durable, good quality and well engineered. They feature reinforced stitching, a 3-dimensional chin structure and a nose bridge that will withstand thousands of bends, plus a nanofiber filter (you can also purchase replacement filters).

Free shipping by 28 MayView Deal

Liberty Elizabeth face mask | $40 at Araks

If you're after something a little more luxe, head to Araks. There are a range of high-quality, 100% cotton face masks available to order now. For every purchase, a medical-grade mask will go to a healthcare professional. View Deal

Subzero face masks | From $19 each (+ one donated)

Subzero has a range of alternative face mask designs available to order, from Day of the Dead-style skulls to lips, smiley faces and even some glow-in-the-dark options. It's operating a buy-one-donate-one system, so when you order a mask, another will go to an at-risk individual.View Deal

Cotton face mask | $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

These face masks are 100% cotton and can be adjusted to fit snugly around your nose. They're made of machine-washable, thick French Terry fabric, available in a whole load of different colourways. Constructed in the US.View Deal

Shop US sellers of handmade face masks at Etsy

Etsy is a treasure trove of handcrafted face masks right now. There are options in a variety of sizes and fabrics, so you'll be able to find one you like. For a simple style that ships quickly, try BKBTailoring.View Deal

Protective face mask | $16.99 for 2 at Silkies

With a hydrophobic finish to repel bodily fluids, these face masks from Silkies are machine washable and reusable. They're made in the USA and available to order now, delivered as soon as 1-2 days away, apparently. View Deal

Organic cotton face mask | $39 for 6 at Naturepedic

Ohio-based bedding company Naturepedic has designated a portion of its factory to face mask production. These masks are made with two layers of 100% organic cotton, certified to the GOTS organic standard, with adjustable straps to keep the mask secure. They're produced and sold at cost and not for profit, and there's a 7-10 business day shipping time. View Deal

Reusable face masks | $25 for 5 at Caraa

Bag maker Caara's face masks are constructed out of repurposed materials from its production line, to minimise waste. The company is currently donating 5% of all sales to the WHO's COVID-19 Response Funds (and you can also buy a pack to donate, if you want). They're reusable, hand-washable, and comfortable, and there's a slightly vague predicted shipping period of 3 May to 1 June.View Deal

Convertible face masks | From $16 at Zappos

If you're looking for something a little more full-coverage, or live in a colder area, these convertible face masks from Zappos could be ideal for you. They're designed to fit over the head, with a panel that can be pulled up and over the mouth as required. View Deal

Buff multifunctional neck gaiter | From $15 at REI Co-op

Outdoor brand Buff makes popular multi-functional neck gaiter that can be used as a great makeshift face mask. There are a variety of styles and patterns to choose from, suitable for men or women. Pop it round your neck and then pull it up over your mouth as needed. It's seam free, lightweight, machine-washable and breathable, making it perfect for warmer weather.

Available nowView Deal

Kids' face masks | $10.99 at Nuzzles

If you have little 'uns who are resistant to donning a mask, this could help: Nuzzles makes a range of super cute face masks designed especially to appeal to kids. Suitable for children over two years old, these are made from skin-friendly, soft, breathable cotton. Shipping takes up to 2 weeks.

View Deal

Adult and child face masks | From $10 for 1 at Savilino

Savilino usually makes custom aprons and leather goods for restaurants, but at the moment it's making face masks. The company is based in Austin, and has been able to hire dozens of out of work tailors to ramp up production to over 2,000 masks per day. Buy a child's mask for $10 or an adult mask for $12, or purchase in bulk for a discount. Orders shipped in 7-10 days.View Deal

Classic face mask | $14.99 for 10 at maskd

This multipack of simple black or white face masks offers perhaps the best value for money – it's just $1.49 per mask. The company is donating 10% of total proceeds, and a mask, for every order. Masks are made from 100% cotton. View Deal

Cotton face masks | $25 for 5 at Matteo

Pick up a set of five masks for just $25 at Matteo. Each double-layered mask is 100% cotton with 100% linen ties, and has a pocket for a you to put a filter in if you have one. They're sustainable, reusable and washable. You can also purchase masks to donate to communities in need. Ships in 10-12 business days.View Deal

Fabric face masks | $9.99 for 1 at Swaddle Designs

Swaddle Designs is another company that has switched its focus in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The founder, an ex-nurse, swapped production from baby blankets to face masks. These 2-layer non-medical masks are available to buy now, as a single mask or a bulk purchase. There are currently delays of 5-10 days before shipping.View Deal

Biodegradable face masks | From $12.99 for 3 (+ one donated) at COVRUP

For an eco-friendly option, head to COVRUP. These face masks are not only reusuable and machine-washable, but they're biodegradable, so they won't end up clogging up landfill. Plus, for every order, a mask will be donated. Made in the USA and available in child, medium and large sizes. View Deal

Inkerman Anti-microbial face masks | Buy 3, donate 3 for $20

Inkerman is an NYC-based shoe company that has reallocated all of its resources to non-medical mask production. The company is selling them for no profit, matching all purchases one-to-one, donating masks to NYC essential workers. You can purchase 3 for yourself, and donate 3 for $20. 1-2 week shipping time for personal orders (donations prioritized). View Deal

Washable cloth face mask | $25 for 5 at Radian

Thee face masks are made from a double layer of jersey knit fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester), with elastic ear loops. You can pick up a 5-pack, in shades of grey, black, green and blue, at Jeans company Radian. It ships in 7-14 business days, and for every pack purchased, Radian will donate a pack.View Deal

DIOP face masks | $15 at DIOP

Detroit-based DIOP makes streetwear inspired by the African diaspora, including these face masks based on mudcloth from Mali and handmade in Baltimore. The brand has donated over $6,000 to Feed The Frontlines, the Southwest Detroit Mutual Aid Fund, and Power a Business & Feed The Homeless.

Disposable face masks | 100 for $79.78 from Mask Central

If you need disposable face masks, head to Mask Central, which is selling them in bulk. Smaller pack sizes have sold out, but you can still order 100 or more. These are CE-certified and made up of a three layers to effectively block and filter out particles and droplets in the air. Please only purchase if you're working in a carer / healthcare capacity. Sold out, but available to backorder.View Deal

Homemade face masks | From $9.99 for 1 at Goimagine

Goimagine is a new venture – a handmade marketplace that donates 100% of its profits to charity. It specifically supports non-profit organisations focused on the needs of children experiencing homelessness and hunger. At the moment there are whole range of face masks on there, from under $10.View Deal

Akings first aid face masks | $1 per mask

If you're after a disposable face mask, these are on sale at Akings. It's a dollar a mask, and you can buy in quantities of 10, 50 or 100 masks. A portion of profits is going towards donating supplies to local communities. Available to backorder.

View Deal

Where to buy a face mask in the UK

The UK is currently a little bit behind the US when it comes to companies switching production to non-medical masks, but there are still places you can order one if you know where to look. Online marketplaces such as Etsy are a great place to start.

Face masks | £17 for one at Vistaprint

Vistaprint is one of the few official brands in the UK that's offering masks – although it looks like you'll have to wait until the end of May to get hold of one. They look to be good quality and well engineered, with a 3-dimensional chin structure and a nose bridge, plus a nanofiber filter (you can also purchase replacement filters).

Free shipping by 28 MayView Deal

Shop UK sellers of handmade face masks at Etsy

Etsy is a veritable treasure trove of face masks right now, for shoppers around the world. There are options in all sizes and styles, so you'll be able to find one to suit you. Go for plain cotton or cheer yourself up with something more colourful (there are even Disney and Harry Potter options).View Deal

HYPE face masks | £24.99 for 3 (and one donated)

Pick up a pack of these quirky-looking face masks, and HYPE will donate one to the NHS, a care home or another key worker in need. There are lots of cool designs to choose from, including speckle fade, camo and tie-dye.View Deal

Shop all fabric face masks at ebay

The search results are a little more hit-and-miss, but there are still plenty of good face mask options available on ebay. Make sure you check delivery schedules before ordering.View Deal

Nonwoven Spunbond Polyproylene masks | 3 for £40 from Edeline Lee

Designer Edeline Lee is running a not-for profit project producing face masks. They're made from the same material as surgical masks, feature a bendable wire nose piece and are designed to fit the face snugly with no gaps. Each purchase covers the materials and logistical costs of a further 80 volunteer-made masks to be donated to frontline workers.View Deal

Cotton face masks | £11.95 at Reusable Cotton Masks

These cotton face masks are made in Latvia, but there's free shipping to the UK if you spend over £20 (so you'd need to buy a couple). There are a few nice patterns to choose from, as well as an Adult and Kid size option.View Deal

Buff face coverings | From £14.35 at GoOutdoors

Buff has long been a favourite of hikers and outdoor-lovers with its multi-functional tubular headwear. It can be worn as a neckerchief, then pulled up to become a face mask, and the lightweight, breathable fabric is perfect for warmer weather. These are slightly more expensive than many dedicated face masks, but you'll be able to continue using it after the pandemic is over. View Deal

Buff face coverings | From £12 at Cotswold Outdoor

Outdoor brand Buff is known for its multi-functional tubular headwear. Wear it as a neckerchief, then pull it up over your mouth to act as a face mask when needed. And because it's designed for sportwear, it's perfect for warmer weather – the fabric is lightweight and breathable, seam-free, and blocks UV rays. Bonus: you'll be able to continue using it after the pandemic is over.View Deal

Head tubes | From £4.99 at Mountain Warehouse

Another great alternative face mask is a head tube – pop it round your neck and then pull it up to cover your mouth when required. Mountain Warehouse has a variety of reasonable ones (see Women's selection here). Some are wooly ones, which aren't ideal for this purpose, but there are also plenty of summer-friendly, lightweight options.View Deal

Where to buy face masks in Australia

200pcs Disposable Face Mouth Mask 3 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop | AU$129.99 at Kogan

These are your standard, disposable face masks with three layers of fabric and a filtration efficiency of 94% – the only difference is there’s a lot of them, 200 in fact! So if you’re after a boat-load of face masks, you should consider looking at this deal from Kogan.View Deal

10 Pack Virafree KN95 6 Ply Self Priming Particulate Respirator Face Mask N95|P2 - White | AU$79.90 at Kogan

The Virafree KN95 respirators are more effective than your regular face masks – having six purpose-built layers with a minimum Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) rating of 95%.View Deal

10 Pcs Face Masks Anti Dust Filter | AU$18.50 at eBay

You can grab these face masks from eBay in either a 10 or 20 pack with no restrictions on the amount you’re able to purchase. The seller claims they will dispatch the same day so if you’re in desperate need of face masks, definitely worth paying this online-store a visit! View Deal

50pcs Disposable Face Mask With Two Free 50ml Sanitiser Packs | AU$84.95 at Jaydeebedding

Who doesn’t love a two-for-one deal? Jaydee Bedding are offering a 50 pack of disposable face masks with two free 50mL bottles of Scotts hand sanitiser – what a bargain! View Deal

3-ply Surgical Face Mask Vira-free (Single Use) 10 Pack | AU$16.45 from Superiorhealthcare

Designer Face Mask made with cherry fabric | AU$10 at ebay

We must admit, these are pretty darn cute! These home-made face masks in adorable cherry fabric are machine washable so you can wear it as many times as you like. You can grab yours on eBay and it will be shipped to your door within a couple of days.View Deal

FluFree 50x Pack Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks – Light Blue | AU$89 at Harvey Norman

With an easy pack for convenience that is suitable for travel or commuting, this one-size-fits-all face mask has a 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency rating (BFE) that covers your nose, mouth and chin for full protection against those airborne nasties. View Deal

Blue Disposable Surgical Face Masks 3 Ply With Earloop Latex Free | AU$7.95 at Dick Smith

If you’re after just one (or a couple) face masks without purchasing the whole kit-and-kaboodle, this deal is for you. These latex free, 3-ply layer surgical masks will offer you the protection you’re looking for without breaking the bank.View Deal

DOCHEM Premium Elite Disposable Surgical Face Mask 3-ply with Earloop Plus - 25 Masks | AU$75 at ThePharmacy

Dochem is a professional manufacturer of high quality dental and medical disposable supplies so you know these face masks come from a reputable source. With a proven BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency) of 99.3% and CE certification, you’ll feel like a medical professional while also protecting yourself against airborne germs.View Deal

Fabric Face Mask Made in Australia - Black | AU$16.95 at eBay

Made in Australia, these washable and reusable face masks are suited for the eco-conscious. Offering four layers of 100% cotton fabric (including an inner bamboo layer) with elastic ear loops, these face masks will keep you protected from the air-born nasties floating around while doing your bit for the environment. View Deal

50 X Protective Disposable Face Mask Medical Masks 3 Layer | AU$61 at Becextec

Like the deal above, these face masks offered by Becextec are great if you want to purchase a bulk supply. Perfect storing in your home, car, purse or your child's back-pack ready for when they go back to school.View Deal

150 X Protective Disposable Face Mask Medical Masks 3 Layers | AU$147 at Becextec

Do you have a big family and need a lot of face masks to hand around? Well this 150 pack of disposable medical face masks will surely come in handy. Made with three-layers, non-woven fiber and soft, breathable fabric, these throwaway face marks will provide an extra layer of protection against transferable germs.View Deal

How to make your own face mask

Can't get hold of a face mask, or want to leave the remaining stocks for medical professionals? It's relatively easy to make your own basic face mask, and you don't even need specialist equipment.

Here's a short video showing you how to make a homemade face mask using a T-shirt, scarf or bandana.

While the NHS currently doesn't include the wearing of face masks in its official recommendations, in the US the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its stance on face masks.

The CDC is now recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission".

Either way, your first priorities should still be to stay in your home as much as possible, observe physical distancing rules, and use hand sanitiser or wash your hands properly and regularly. Read the CDC advice on wearing a face mask here.