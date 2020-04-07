Where to buy face masks and other mouth covers

Should you be wearing a face mask? Right now, official advice varies according to country, but there is some evidence to suggest covering your mouth when out and about could help stop unknowing carriers from transmitting the virus to others.

While everyone agreed that your first preventative measures for protecting against COVID-19 should be to staying in as much as possible, observe physical distancing rules, and use hand sanitiser or wash your hands properly and regularly, there is disagreement as to whether wearing a face mask when you do have to leave the house might also help slow the spread or not.

Another factor to consider is that medical masks, including surgical and N95 masks, are in extremely short supply around the world right now. All official bodies agree that when it comes to the stock that is available, priority goes to healthcare workers.

If you do decide you want to wear one, you have two options: fashion your own DIY face mask, or pick up an alternative, such as a non-medical face mask (there are lots of handy crafters making these to sell) or a neck gaiter / summerweight snood or similar.

Scroll down for some places where you can buy face masks and other face coverings, plus a guide for how to make your own homemade mask.

Where to buy face masks in the US

Where to buy face masks in the UK

How to make your own face mask

Can't get hold of a face mask, or want to leave the remaining stocks for medical professionals? It's relatively easy to make your own basic face mask, and you don't even need specialist equipment.

Here's a short video showing you how to make a homemade face mask using a T-shirt, scarf or bandana.

Can a face mask protect me from coronavirus?

While the NHS currently doesn't include the wearing of face masks in its official recommendations, in the US the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its stance on face masks.

The CDC is now recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission".

The wearing of face masks is geared more towards keeping others healthy than protecting yourself. If someone with COVID-19 wears a face mask, this could prevent them from accidentally infecting other people – which is all the more important because a significant number of people with coronavirus are asymptomatic, so are unlikely to be actively self-isolating.

The reason there's a lack of consensus regarding whether you should be wearing a face mask is because as of yet, we don't have strong evidence suggesting it will make a positive impact. Some would argue that even in the absence of strong evidence, it's not going to do any harm to wear a mask anyway, as a precaution.

However, that might not be strictly true. Some experts fear that recommending masks could have a knock-on effect of making people less disciplined about social distancing rules. There's also no getting away from the fact that there's a massive shortage of face masks, and encouraging everyone to wear one could reduce availability for the medical professionals and healthcare workers who need it most.