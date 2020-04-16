Where to buy face masks: styles for all tastes and budgets

Looking to order a face mask? You're in the right place. Everyone's scrabbling to get their hands on one, and – in the US especially – plenty of brands have responded by shifting their usual production line to include face masks in response to the COVID-19 crisis. We've rounded up the best places to order a face mask right now.

Demand has shot up following the CDC's updated advice that everyone should wear a cloth face covering when they have to go out in public. Although wearing a mask will not stop you from getting COVID-19, covering your mouth could help protect others if you're an unknowing carrier of the virus.

Wearing a mask does not mean you'll be protected from getting the virus. Your first priorities should still be to stay in your home as much as possible, observe physical distancing rules, and use hand sanitiser or wash your hands properly and regularly.

Medical masks, including surgical and N95 masks, are in extremely short supply around the world right now. All official bodies agree that when it comes to the stock that is available, priority goes to healthcare workers.

However, if you do decide you want to wear a face mask, there are plenty of non-medical face mask option to choose from. In the US, lots of face mask suppliers are also doing their bit to help by offering buy-one-donate-one systems, or donating profits to COVID response efforts.

In the UK, it's a little harder to find brands supplying non-medical face masks – although there are plenty of face masks on Etsy, with prices starting nice and low. If you're really struggling, you could also opt for an alternative such as a neck gaiter / summerweight snood, or even fashion your own face mask (find the most recent World Health Organisation findings on non-medical face masks here).

Read on for some places where you can buy face masks and other face coverings online for home delivery, plus a guide for how to make your own homemade mask.

Where to buy face masks in the US

Sock Fancy mask collection | $12 at Sock Fancy

Sock Fancy usually makes socks, but it's now also making super-smart face masks. They come with a protective cotton outer layer, polyester fibre middle layer for particle filtration, and a soft, breathable, combed cotton inner layer. There are lots of cool fabrics to choose from, and for every purchase Sock Fancy will also donate a mask to frontline medical providers.

Available now, shipping 20 AprilView Deal

Reusable face masks (5 pack) | $25 at Caraa

Bag maker Caara's face masks are constructed out of repurposed materials from its production line, to minimise waste. The company is currently donating 5% of all sales to the WHO's COVID-19 Response Funds (and you can also buy a pack to donate, if you want). They're reusable, hand-washable, and comfortable.

Availability: Preorder nowView Deal

Shop US sellers of handmade face masks at Etsy

Etsy is a treasure trove of handcrafted face masks right now. There are options in a variety of sizes and fabrics, so you'll be able to find one you like, whether you feel like a plain and functional face mask, or want to make a statement with something more vibrant. The selection pictured comes from AtButtonsBoutique.

Fabric face masks | $9.99 at Swaddle Designs

Swaddle Designs is another company that has switched its focus in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The founder, an ex-nurse, swapped production from baby blankets to face masks. These 2-layer non-medical masks are available to buy now, as a single mask or a bulk purchase.View Deal

Cotton face masks (5 pack) | $25 at Matteo

Pick up a set of five masks for just $25 at Matteo. Each double-layered mask is 100% cotton with 100% linen ties, and has a pocket for a you to put a filter in if you have one. They're sustainable, reusable and washable. You can also purchase masks to donate to communities in need.

Reusable face masks (5 pack) | $50 at Jack and Mulligan

Pick up a five-pack of these basic face masks from Jack and Mulligan. They're machine-washable and reusable, and a portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

Inkerman Anti-microbial face masks | Buy 3, donate 3 for $20

Inkerman is an NYC-based shoe company that has reallocated all of its resources to non-medical mask production. The company is selling them for no profit, matching all purchases one-to-one, donating masks to NYC essential workers. You can purchase 3 for yourself, and donate 3 for $20.

Availability: 1-2 week delivery time for personal ordersView Deal

Akings first aid face masks | $1 per mask

If you're after a disposable face mask, these are on sale at Akings. It's a dollar a mask, and you can buy in quantities of 10, 50 or 100 masks. A portion of profits is going towards donating supplies to local communities.

Availability: Available to backorder

Birdie reversible face mask | $17 at Birdwell Beach Britches

Birdie's reversible face masks are constructed from two layers of breathable SurfStretch, and available in a variety of fun colourways, including camouflage print and polka dot. For each mask bought, Birdwell will donate one to CORE, which is working to provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals.

Availability: Shipping takes 2-3 weeksView Deal

Buff multifunctional neck gaiter | From $15 at REI Co-op

Outdoor brand Buff makes popular multi-functional neck gaiter that can be used as a great makeshift face mask. There are a variety of styles and patterns to choose from, suitable for men or women. Pop it round your neck and then pull it up over your mouth as needed. It's seam free, lightweight, machine-washable and breathable, making it perfect for warmer weather.

Patterned face masks | $13.99 at MaskClub

MaskClub was set up in just four days, and produces face masks in a whole range of fun prints, from Superman to Hello Kitty. This is another company operating a 'one purchased, one donated' system – this time with donated masks going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation. View Deal

StringKing Cloth face mask | $6.99 from StringKing

StringKing's two-layer cloth face masks are washable and reusable. It's currently available in one adult size. Alternatively, you can order a box of 50 disposable masks for $39.99 (scheduled to ship on 24 April).

Availability: Shipping from 21 AprilView Deal

CVS procedural face masks (50) | $12.49 at CVS

These CVS face masks are available in store only – click through to check availability near you. There's a limit of two per order, but there are 50 in each pack. Alternatively, browse all face masks at CVS.

Where to buy face masks in the UK

Shop UK sellers of handmade face masks at Etsy

Etsy is a veritable treasure trove of face masks right now, for shoppers around the world. There are options in all sizes and styles, so you'll be able to find one to suit you. Go for plain cotton or cheer yourself up with something more colourful (there are even Disney and Harry Potter options).View Deal

Shop all fabric face masks at ebay

The search results are a little more hit-and-miss, but there are still plenty of good face mask options available on ebay. Make sure you check delivery schedules before ordering.View Deal

Buff face coverings | From £14.35 at GoOutdoors

Buff has long been a favourite of hikers and outdoor-lovers with its multi-functional tubular headwear. It can be worn as a neckerchief, then pulled up to become a face mask, and the lightweight, breathable fabric is perfect for warmer weather. These are slightly more expensive than many dedicated face masks, but you'll be able to continue using it after the pandemic is over. View Deal

Buff face coverings | From £12 at Cotswold Outdoor

Outdoor brand Buff is known for its multi-functional tubular headwear. Wear it as a neckerchief, then pull it up over your mouth to act as a face mask when needed. And because it's designed for sportwear, it's perfect for warmer weather – the fabric is lightweight and breathable, seam-free, and blocks UV rays. Bonus: you'll be able to continue using it after the pandemic is over.View Deal

Head tubes | From £4.99 at Mountain Warehouse

Another great alternative face mask is a head tube – pop it round your neck and then pull it up to cover your mouth when required. Mountain Warehouse has a variety of reasonable ones (see Women's selection here). Some are wooly ones, which aren't ideal for this purpose, but there are also plenty of summer-friendly, lightweight options.View Deal

How to make your own face mask

Can't get hold of a face mask, or want to leave the remaining stocks for medical professionals? It's relatively easy to make your own basic face mask, and you don't even need specialist equipment.

Here's a short video showing you how to make a homemade face mask using a T-shirt, scarf or bandana.

Can a face mask protect me from coronavirus?

While the NHS currently doesn't include the wearing of face masks in its official recommendations, in the US the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its stance on face masks.

The CDC is now recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission".

The wearing of face masks is geared more towards keeping others healthy than protecting yourself. If someone with COVID-19 wears a face mask, this could prevent them from accidentally infecting other people – which is all the more important because a significant number of people with coronavirus are asymptomatic, so are unlikely to be actively self-isolating.

The reason there's a lack of consensus regarding whether you should be wearing a face mask is because as of yet, we don't have strong evidence suggesting it will make a positive impact. Some would argue that even in the absence of strong evidence, it's not going to do any harm to wear a mask anyway, as a precaution.

However, that might not be strictly true. Some experts fear that recommending masks could have a knock-on effect of making people less disciplined about social distancing rules. There's also no getting away from the fact that there's a massive shortage of face masks, and encouraging everyone to wear one could reduce availability for the medical professionals and healthcare workers who need it most.