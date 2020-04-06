Where to buy face masks

Should you be wearing a face mask? Right now, advice varies according to country, but anecdotal evidence suggests increasing numbers of people are choosing to wear a face mask while out in public. Read on to find out if you need to wear one, places where if you can still buy face masks, plus how to make your own if you haven't been able to get hold of one.

The primary guidelines for protecting against COVID-19 still focus on staying in, observing physical distancing rules, and using hand sanitiser or washing your hands properly and regularly. While the NHS currently doesn't include the wearing of face masks in its official recommendations, in the US the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its stance on face masks.

The CDC is now recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission".

The wearing of face masks is geared more towards keeping others healthy than protecting yourself. If someone with COVID-19 wears a face mask, this could prevent them from accidentally infecting other people – which is all the more important because a significant number of people with coronavirus are asymptomatic, so are unlikely to be actively self-isolating.

The reason there's a lack of consensus regarding whether you should be wearing a face mask is because as of yet, we don't have strong evidence suggesting it will make a positive impact. Some would argue that even in the absence of strong evidence, it's not going to do any harm to wear a mask anyway, as a precaution.

However, that might not be strictly true. Some experts fear that recommending masks could have a knock-on effect of making people less disciplined about social distancing rules. There's also no getting away from the fact that there's a massive shortage of face masks, and encouraging everyone to wear one could reduce availability for the medical professionals and healthcare workers who need it most.

Medical masks, including surgical and N95 masks, are in extremely short supply around the world right now. All official bodies agree that when it comes to the stock that is available, priority goes to healthcare workers. However, there's nothing to stop you creating your own DIY cloth coverings or purchasing a non-medical mask should you decide you do want to wear one.

Where to buy face masks in the US and UK

Despite discrepancies in people's opinions on whether we should be wearing face masks or not, officials around the world agree that medical-grade masks need to be going to healthcare workers, rather than Joe Public on his grocery shop. So you do want to wear one, you have two options: fashion your own DIY face mask, or pick up an alternative.

If you're lacking in crafting skills, here's where you can pick up a non-medical face mask right now. Please note, we can't vouch for the effectiveness or quality of these masks.

100% cotton handmade face mask | £5.50 at ebay

Pick up a washable, reusable, 100% cotton face mask at ebay right now. It's double-layered, and there's space to put in an additional filter if you want. It's available in a range of sizes for children, teens, women and men.

Unisex face mask | $4.49 at ebay

These face masks are made from fleece fabric, which means they're super soft. It's a no-sew design, and contoured to fit over the wearer's nose and mouth.View Deal

CVS procedural face masks (50) | $12.49 at CVS

These CVS face masks are available in store only – click through to check availability near you. There's a limit of two per order, but there are 50 in each pack. Alternatively, browse all face masks at CVS.

Anti Haze Pollution Face Mask | £3.95 at ebay

This anti-pollution face mask includes a three-layer filter system. It's suitable for men, work and children, and is washable and reusable.

US: Browse all face masks at ebay

There's a real shortage of face masks in the United States right now. Browse the options available at ebay right now by clicking the button below. View Deal

Face, mouth and nose mask | £2.95 at ebay

This face mask ships from the UK. You can buy just 1, or 5, 10, 50 or more if you need to supply larger groups of vulnerable people. These fit around your ears using elastic. View Deal

How to made your own face mask

Can't get hold of a face mask, or want to leave the remaining stocks for medical professionals? It's relatively easy to make your own basic face mask, and you don't even need specialist equipment.

Here's a short video showing you how to make a homemade face mask using a T-shirt, scarf or bandana.