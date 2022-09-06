What is the Asia Cup? This T20i cricket tournament could see India play Pakistan no fewer than three times

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Asia Cup – the DP World Asia Cup, to give it its full name – is a Twenty20 international (T20i) cricket tournament that takes place annually between six Asian cricketing nations. The Asia Cup takes place in Dubai, and the lineup is always five ICC Full Member nations: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, plus one qualifier. The Full Members gain automatic entry into the Asia Cup, and the one 'lucky' qualifier this time out was Hong Kong, who were promptly thrashed by India and absolutely destroyed by Pakistan. It's tough being a minnow in world cricket.

We've got a guide to how to watch the Asia Cup in the UK and anywhere else in the world. That includes the next Super 4 (like semi-finals but a group stage) match, India vs Sri Lanka. And if India lose that, they are OUT, with no chance of a review, and no Duckworth Lewis method to save them.

When is the Asia Cup 2022?

The Asia Cup 2022 takes place in August and September of 2022, starting on 28 August and finishing with the final on 11 September – that's this Sunday and in all probability it will be India vs Pakistan. As long as both sides can overcome a resurgent Sri Lanka. Oh yes.

What is the format of the Asia Cup

The exciting thing about the Asia Cup this year is that it really maximises the potential for IND PAK matches. The format is simple: there are two groups of three teams. In each group, the three teams play each other once. The top two teams from each group then enter the 'Super 4'. Again, all four play each other once, with the top two teams then contesting the Asia Cup final on Sunday September 11.

India and Pakistan were both in the same group, and have now played in the Super 4. Their fans, and most neutrals will be hoping they then both make the final. Politics means that IND PAK cricket matches are all too rare, so having three in a fortnight is quite a treat for players and spectators alike.

Who are favourites to win Asia Cup 2022?

As the ICC’s number one ranked T20 side in the world and winners of the last two Asia Cups, India are still favourites to win the Asia Cup 2022. That said, T20 is an unpredictable game and they have tough competition in Pakistan, who boast the top two ranked T20 batsmen in the world in Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan – he's the tournament's top scorer so far, yet he's barely gotten out of third gear.

India and Pakistan are both missing key bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi respectively, but whoever ends up in the 11, a potential final clash between the two should prove very interesting. India and Pakistan have played twice so far at Asia Cup 2022, winning one game apiece. India won their group game with two balls to spare, Pakistan won the Super 4 game with one ball to spare. So logically, the final would see a last-ball win… or perhaps a tie.

Sri Lanka have also shown some form with the bat, and Afghanistan have the talent to beat anyone on a good day. However, a coin may prove to be the real deciding factor. So far at the Asia Cup – aside from the matches involving Hong Kong, who were way out of their depth here – every single game thus far has been won by the team who won the toss and elected to bat second. Statistics suggest in general, teams that bat second in T20 cricket are more likely to win. In Dubai, batting second has so far meant certain victory, although the margins have become increasingly narrow.

The great news for neutrals is this imbalance means the team batting first is all but obliged to try to score at nine or 10 per over, if they are to have any chance, and to bowl either ferociously or very cannily in the second innings.

What teams are in the Asia Cup 2022?

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are the six nations taking part in the Asia Cup 2022. Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 after beating Singapore, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in a qualifying tournament.

To win that tournament is one thing, to compete at the Asia Cup is quite another - Hong Kong was drawn in a group with India and Pakistan, and promptly lost to both, including an absolute drubbing by Pakistan, who bowled them out for just 38 runs in 10 overs.

Where is the Asia Cup 2022 taking place?

The Asia Cup 2022 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates. This tournament was originally scheduled to take place in September 2020, but was postponed for two years in a row because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ACC announced that Sri Lanka would host the tournament in 2022 (as it was scheduled to host in 2021), however, Sri Lanka decided it could not host the tournament because of the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country. As a result, the Asia Cup 2022 was relocated to the UAE. But as the Village People once observed, it's fun to stay at the UAE. You can get yourself clean, you can have a good meal, you can do whatever you feel.