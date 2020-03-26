Save £620 with this LIMITED TIME Wattbike Icon exercise bike deal

We love the Wattbike Atom here at T3 and to everyone's delight, the even more capable sibling of the Atom, the Wattbike Icon, has received a juicy discount and now sells for £620 less than its RRP, for the time being. Ever fancied to ride on a commercial grade smart exercise bike? This is the perfect deal for you!

• Buy the Wattbike Icon directly from Wattbike, sale price £2,499, was £3,120, you save £620 (0% finance available)

The Wattbike Icon was designed to be used in gyms and other commercial settings, but in these – well – unprecedented times, Wattbike is opening up this product to the public, for those who want their training to continue with little to no interruption. This is brilliant deal, especially taking into consideration that all of the best home gym equipment is selling out everywhere like there is no tomorrow. Get the Icon while you can!

Wattbike Icon commercial-grade indoor smart bike trainer | Sale price £2,499 | Was £3,120 | You save £620 at Wattbike

Crank up the power with the Wattbike Icon smart trainer. The Icon's max wattage is 2000w and the resistance is provided with a combination of air and magnetic force. Wattbike has not only made the Icon available to the public but also discounted the price heavily. This is a limited time offer, don't miss out!

(Image credit: Wattbike)

Why should you buy the Wattbike Icon commercial grade smart bike trainer

Built for commercial use and including the full colour, 11” performance touchscreen, the Wattbike Icon can be purchased by the public for a limited time only, with the option of 6 months’ 0% finance.

Borne from the Pro/Trainer, the Icon uses both magnetic and air resistance, but with an upgraded magnetic resistance to allow for more precise resistance adjustments. Highly adjustable for the perfect bike fit, it can be customised with your own choice of pedals and saddle.

The high-definition performance touchscreen includes workouts, plans, tests and the brand new interval builder, allowing you to create the ultimate personalised workout. Wattbike’s industry leading pedal analysis, Pedal Effectiveness Score and Polar View is available, as is ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity allowing connection to other leading training and racing apps, though unlike the Atom the resistance can’t be influenced by an external app and users instead need to use the manual shifting system supplied.