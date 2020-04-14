Watch the OnePlus 8 reveal LIVE right here

OnePlus 8 is almost here. Now the Huawei P40 series is on its own EMUI, OnePlus must step up as one of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series' big Android rivals, and it certainly looks like it's going to give the Samsung flagships a run for their money.

With rumours the OnePlus will be packing the same 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipsets as its Samsung rivals, an incredible eye-popping display and sophisticated camera tech, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are going to be incredible.

You'll be able to read all about it in our exclusive OnePlus 8 Pro review, set to be published later today. In the meantime, get all the action, including a live-stream of the big reveal, right here at 4pm GMT. Don't go anywhere!

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 8 reveal: How (and when) to watch

OnePlus 8 is set to be revealed by a livestreamed event called "Lead With Speed". This is a reference to OnePlus' "fast and smooth" mission statement for the OnePlus 8.

The Lead With Speed livestream is all set to go ahead at 11am EST today. That's a UK time of 4pm GMT and you can watch it by clicking on the live video below before the livestream begins.

OnePlus 8 reveal: What can we expect from the livestream?

Thanks to the current global health crisis, most of the big phone launches this year have been online-only, so we'll likely see OnePlus CEO Pete Lau continue with the presentation as planned without an audience.

The phones have been confirmed to feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G capability and "warp charge" wireless charging technology. A recent leak took us further under the hood, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipsets, 8GB RAM at base for both devices and fast performance as a result of new Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster technologies. Expect all those latter specs to be confirmed, along with visual demonstrations of the camera gear.

We're also anticipating these high-spec phones to debut at a lower price than the cripplingly expensive alternatives such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro.

OnePlus is know for bringing out top-quality handsets at a competitive price: however, it's got competition here. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo's Find X2 Pro, which squares up very well to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, is also £300 cheaper than its top-end rival. Can OnePlus undercut them both?

