Watch Love Island Winter Edition 2020 online FREE live stream – from anywhere

Dark days of January getting you down? Looking to your TV set for a bit of sun, cheer, bantz and bevs? Then you probably don't need us to tell you that all the connections and muggings off of Love Island are back, but this time in an unprecedented winter time slot. And we're here to help you discover exactly how to watch Love Island online – even if you're abroad finding your own bit of winter sun.

Yep, the dumpings and melodrama of it all begins again tonight, just five-and-a-half months after Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea walked into the sunshine as the winning couple of the 2019 summer edition... and only four months since their inevitable break up!

So what should you expect from the very first Winter Love Island? For starters, the permatanned contestants will be shacked up together in Cape Town, South Africa instead of the usual Majorca villa. There's a change of host, too, as Caroline Flack's rather public indiscretions mean that Laura Whitmore fills her shoes for this series.

There's another £50,000 ready to be won for the couple that end up as winners. And who might make up that pair? Of the girls, Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend, Rochelle Humes' sister and a pair of twins are getting most of the tabloid attention, while an ex-footballer and a coffee bean salesman (obviously) are among the boys entering the villa.

We're honestly not judging you if you're desperate to know how to watch Love Island online for its very first winter outing. And if you're away from the TV – and even if you're out of the country – we can tell you how to easy it is to stream the whole thing.

Watch Winter Love Island online for free in the UK

Just like its summer show, 9pm GMT is the time and ITV2 is the place if you're intending to watch from the comfort of your home TV. The season premiere lasts until 10.35pm, and then it settles in for the usual daily dose of one hour shows. It's just as easy to watch away from your living room, too, thanks to the ITV Hub app that you can download for smartphones and tablets. Of course it's all available online on the ITV website as well, and there are apps available on a range of TV streaming devices, such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

How to watch Love Island: Winter online from outside the UK

The winter version of Love Island is likely to become a daily fixture in so many people's lives in the UK, we can see why you'd be more than miffed if you're out of the country when it's on - you won't want to miss a minute! Try to tune in on the app or website and you'll find that the stream is blocked due to geo-restrictions.

To get around this, there's a really simple bit of software you can install on your phone or laptop (or even a TV streaming device like Chromecast or Roku) called a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network. It lets you change your IP address back to the UK. It's encrypted, too, making it a safer way to navigate the web anyway.