Want to buy a GoPro on Prime Day? This is the best and cheapest way to do it

GoPro has long been the undisputed king of the action camera world. All the cams in the range – or at least the last few years worth of models – are rammed with features, able to take incredibly high quality images and video, and you could happily chuck one off a cliff or drive over it in a tank without breaking it (probably). They dominate the top half of our best action camera ranking. The downside to all this is that at full price, they're pretty expensive.

Perhaps you've been hoping 2021's Prime Day deals will include some decent GoPro price drops? I've been keeping an eye on prices and deals, and if you're in the market for a new GoPro, this is the deal that delivers the best value:

GoPro HERO 8 Black bundle | Now £249.99 | Was £329.99 | Save £80 at Amazon UK

There's 25% off this HERO 8 Black bundle at Amazon. This includes the action camera, official GoPro 'Shorty' extension pole / tripod, head strap, a spare battery and 32GB Micro SD card. The HERO 8 Black is 2020's flagship, and an absolutely excellent model.

View Deal

The HERO 8 Black isn't quite the newest or best GoPro – it came out in 2020, and has since been replaced by the HERO 9 Black – but it's still an incredible camera. For all but the most demanding users, it'll do everything you want it to and a fair bit more. You can find out all about it in our GoPro HERO 8 Black review.

What other options do I have?

You might be thinking 'I don't need a bundle, surely it's cheaper just to buy a HERO 8 Black on its own'. You'd be wrong.

On GoPro right now the H8 Black, with a 32GB SD card but none of the other bits and bobs, costs £259.98. So that's a tenner more than the Amazon bundle. Note that the GoPro price does include a 1-year subscription to GoPro (with unlimited cloud storage and camera replacement), which you may or may not see as a good thing.

Below are the best prices on the GoPro H8 Black on its own.

Why is this deal good?

This is the best price we've ever seen on this bundle at Amazon, by some way. And while you might be assuming you don't want accessories with your GoPro, you actually can't get that far without them. Just holding onto the GoPro itself while shooting is surprisingly awkward. You get a few basic mounting accessories with the GoPro as standard – the Curved Adhesive Mount and Mounting Buckle, along with a Thumb Screw.

However, the bundle includes a Shorty, which is a mini extension pole grip (useful just as a way to hold on to the GoPro easily, as well as giving more distance for selfie shots) that opens up to become a tripod (for static hands-free capture), as well as a headstrap (for POV footage). In short, it opens up a whole load of shooting options.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Is there anyone who shouldn't buy this?

I think this is a great choice for most people. However, it's not going to be perfect for everyone.

The main thing the HERO 8 lacks is a front-facing screen. This is important if you want to do a lot of self-taped pieces to camera, with the background properly framed in shot. If that sounds like you, you might need to shell out for the current flagship HERO 9 Black, or for a (much) cheaper price but a less good camera, the DJI Osmo Action (this has specs more in line with the Hero 7 Black). You'll find widgets showing the best prices for those two cameras below.

It's also true that the HERO 8 Black might be overkill for some users. You'll find more basic options at around the £150 mark in our roundup of the best budget action cameras.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US

Best Buy – massive savings across every department

Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more

HP – save up to 30% on select products

Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more

Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October

Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!

Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day

Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15