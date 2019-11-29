Walmart has knocked $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is officially upon up, welcoming a weekend of cut-price deals for all of the best consumer tech and beyond. If you've been eyeing up something for a little while, now is definitely your chance to pull the trigger.

T3 has spent the past few weeks scouring the web for the best deals ahead of this momentous weekend, making sure that if it's discounted, we'll be able to tell you about it. We've got it all covered, too: consumer electronics, kitchenware, toys, fitness stuff, audio equipment, smartphones. Everything.

One deal that caught our eye today is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, the best and brightest from Samsung's tablet line up, which Walmart has discounted by over $100, meaning the 128GB WiFi version could be yours for $547.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (Mountain Grey, 128GB, WiFi) | Was $649.99 | Sale price $547.99 | Available now at Walmart

Samsung's biggest and best 2-in-1 tablet packs a hell of a punch, running the latest version of Android, meaning there are apps aplenty, while also featuring the S-Pen stylus and keyboard.View Deal

So-called 2-in-1 devices are hut stuff right now and Samsung's entry into the market, the Tab S6, is one of the strongest contenders, packing a keyboard, S-Pen stylus, and Android, on top of some pretty fearsome hardware.

There's more than enough oomph to power a full day's worth of intense computing without running out of power, as Samsung says it can run for up to 15 hours.

Portability is a big thing with 2-in-1s and the Tab S6 is perfect, with a relatively small 10.5-inch display, compact hardware, and lightweight design. You will barely notice this in your bag.