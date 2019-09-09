Walmart cheap 4K TV deal: this 70-inch Sony is $800 off right now

As the summer turns to autumn and the temperatures start to drop, what better time to upgrade to a brand new 4K TV with a seriously big screen so you can enjoy some great movies and games as the nights draw in?

This 4K TV deal that we've spotted on Walmart means that now is an even better time to upgrade. That's because this massive 70" 4K Sony Bravia TV is a massive $800 off at Walmart. That's almost HALF PRICE which, in deal terms, is Black Friday level of goodness for a quality TV set from a premium brand.

In short, you're looking at an awesome TV at a ridiculously low price so you might want to jump on this one before it inevitably sells out – and it almost certainly will do as it's marked as a clearance item so Walmart wants to get these cheap 4K TVs off its shelves.

Sony 70" 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was $1,998.00 | Now $1,098.00 | Save $800 at Walmart

This Sony 4K HDR TV is a Netflix Recommended TV – that means it has been chosen for its optimised performance, cutting-edge smart features, and easy app access. Because this is an Android-powered TV it has Chromecast built-in so you can cast Netflix, YouTube and numerous other apps straight from your phone or laptop.View Deal

Today's best Sony XBR70X830F deals ? Reduced Price $1,350.48 $1,157 View Reduced Price $1,489.48 $1,396 View $1,689.48 View $1,998 View

Why you should buy the 70-inch Sony Bravia XBR70X830F

This Sony 70" Class Bravia 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Android Smart LED TV (XBR70X830F) offers both 4K definition and High Dynamic Range (HDR), the combination of which results in crystal clear, lifelike detail.

Not only will 4K footage look stunning on this TV but Sony's upscaling tech uses two powerful image improvement databases to make even non 4K images look awesome. The same goes for non HDR quality images as this TV features Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 to remaster non-HDR content to near 4K HDR.

And you'd expect from a smart TV, you get streaming services from the likes of Google Play, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Video and HBO Now, and you can control it with your Google Assistant or Alexa device.