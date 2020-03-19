Vodafone Superfast Fibre broadband deals: great speeds at great prices

If you're like us when it comes to browsing the internet, you hate having to wait for things to buffer, load, and so on. There's nothing worse than sitting down to watch your favourite shows and it just isn't happening. Luckily, Vodafone is all over this problem with their Superfast Home Broadband deals.

Vodafone have built a reputation for themselves by offering quick and reliable internet that compares very favourable to BT, Sky, and the other big UK providers. There are the usual speed guarantees, depending on where you live, and the different tiers are very fairly priced.

Our tip: go for the slightly more expensive Superfast 2 plan because it offers much faster speeds and you never know when that could come in handy, especially if you're currently locked away because of coronavirus like us.

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 35 Mbps average speeds | 25 Mbps speed guarantee | Unlimited usage | £0 upfront | £22.95 per month | Available now

This is the basic tier but what it offers is anything but: fast speeds, including the all important guaranteed speed, and no upfront costs make for a pretty attractive deal if you're interested in browsing the web casually on a limited number of devices.View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 63 Mbps average speeds | 55 Mbps speed guarantee | Unlimited usage | £0 upfront | £23.95 per month | Available now

For an extra pound, however, you can get almost double the average and guaranteed speeds, meaning your broadband will be up to whatever tasks you throw at it. View Deal

Vodafone also offers discounts if you're an existing mobile customer, knocking a solid £2 or so per month off your bill, which is definitely makes these a bit more attractive.

So, if you're in the market for some lightening fast home broadband but don't know who to go with, look no further than these pretty fabulous Vodafone Superfast deals.