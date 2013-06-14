Vodafone launches £50 Android smartphone

Smart Mini features a 3.5-inch screen and is powered by 4.1 Jelly Bean

Vodafone has launched a budget smartphone that costs just £50.



The Smart Mini is an Android-powered smartphone that comes with a 3.5-inch HVGA screen, a 2MP camera, 1GHz MediaTek chip and 4GB of storage. It also has a microSD slot that allows up to 32GB of additional storage.



While underpowered for a smartphone today, it is impressive nonetheless when you remember that the phone will costs buyers just £50 outright on pay as you go.



What is also impressive is that the Vodafone Smart Mini will also come with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.



The phone is available in black or white and can be bought from today. A pink version will be coming soon, according to Vodafone.