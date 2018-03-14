Venom Power Pack and Stand for Nintendo Switch delivers extra juice for serious gaming on the go

UK-based gaming accessory maker Venom has revealed its Power Pack and Stand for Nintendo Switch, a portable charger that not only comes installed with a large 10,000 mAh battery, but also a built-in kick-stand, too.

Unlike the standard Nintendo Switch dock, which does not feature an in-built battery, the Venom Power Pack and Stand securely locks in place around the console while also keeping all ports and buttons fully accessible, meaning that you can continue to play while the Switch's battery is charged.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch Power Pack and Stand also includes LED charge indicators to let you know the amount of juice it has stored, a USB charging cable (although you can use the official Nintendo Switch AC Adaptor as well to charge it), and an extra USB port as well that means you can also use the Power Pack and Stand to charge your other portable devices as well.

Pre-orders are now being taken for the Nintendo Switch Power Pack and Stand over at Amazon for a release on March 30th, 2018, where it will also be made available in select other stores.

Speaking on the release of the Venom Power Pack and Stand for Nintendo Switch, a spokesperson for the maker said that:

"We believe that for Nintendo Switch players who like to game on the go, the Power Pack and Stand will prove an essential purchase. Not only does it massively increase overall playtime, but its slimline design doesn’t add a lot of bulk to the console, retaining the portability that gamers love. Add in the integrated kickstand, and we’re convinced that the Power Pack and Stand will be a huge hit with gamers looking to play harder for longer!"

For more information about the Nintendo Switch Power Pack and Stand check out Venom's official website.